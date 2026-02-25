What Tremaine Edmunds' Departure Can Mean for Bears Defensive Plans

Tremaine Edmunds is as good as gone, which probably isn't stunning to some Bears followers but definitely will create a hole to fill.

Getting rid of their leading tackler seems a curious way for a team to start free agency when their defense ranked 29th overall but make no mistake, the report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs saying the team gave Edmunds permission to seek a trade does signify his departure.

Teams don't give players permission to seek a trade with the March start to free agency approaching, and then decide to keep him on the roster. The regular routine is give them permission to seek a trade, teams know he's going to be cut, and if they want him they'll wait to sign him with no trade compensation and at a lower rate than the existing salary. And don't point to Myles Garrett as an example of a player who wanted a trade but then still stayed with the team. You don't want to be the one to put Edmunds and Garrett in the same sentence. That's an entirely different situation as this is a move being done with the intent of getting cash off the ledger.

Edmunds' time in Chicago will not be regarded as a great success, although his play in general terms hasn't been bad. He had nine interceptions in Chicago with two forced fumbles and two recoveries. It just hasn't been to the level of a contract for $72 million and four years.

I’d take whatever I can get for Tremaine Edmunds in a trade.



I’ve expected the #Bears to release him for nothing anyway. If they can even flip him for a late-round pick, that’s a win for Chicago. Saves $15M in cap space moving him. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 25, 2026

Edmunds' groin injury last year may have kept him from making a Pro Bowl. He was leading all linebackers in interceptions at one point with four, but made no more after returning from injured reserve.

What this all means is:

1. Another linebacker

They might be looking in the draft for another linebacker. GM Ryan Poles on Tuesday said they're looking for speed in general.

I’ve loved Tremaine in Chicago Bears and the energy he brings! Hope he continues to have a great career and finds a contender to play for next season 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vz9uq3nx11 — CAPTAIN CEEBEE 🏴‍☠️🐻⬇️ (@Bears_Hype_Man) February 25, 2026

Asked if he could fit the Bears' defense at Wednesday's combine, Pitt's highly regarded Kyle Louis said, "If they're looking for speed, I'm right here. That's all I can say about that."

A player regarded as a possible fit for a Dennis Allen scheme in free agency is Kansas City's Leo Chenal because of an attacking, relentless approach.

There will be plenty of names come up now after this revelation about Edmunds.

Watching film on 2027 #Pitt LB target Davon “Kekoa” Smith (⁦@DavonSmith09⁩) from Houston, TX. I see a little Kyle Louis in his game. He has phenomenal instincts & football IQ, physicality and truly fluid footwork. The Panthers hope to continue the Texas pipeline. #H2P pic.twitter.com/3JazH6cGHD — Harry Psaros (@PittGuru) February 23, 2026

2. Stopping the run

This is a sure indicator they are determined to be better at stopping the run. They moved Edmunds to weakside linebacker from the middle last year and although he had his career-best Pro Football Focus grade against the run at 15th overall among 88 linebackers, he's generally been a much better pass defender than run defender. They'll be seeking linebacker help to stop the run.

With it looking like Edmunds will be gone in '26, I hope the #Bears re-sign D'Marco Jackson.



Talk about next man up. He really turned it up in the 2nd half, and even got him NFC Defensive Player of The Week honors vs. CLE.



Knows the defense too, for a fraction of the cost pic.twitter.com/zOxtkPYWwo — Nic Roti (@ChicagoNic) February 25, 2026

3. Signing their own

They could look to sign a linebacker who is one of their own, D'Marco Jackson. Bringing him back to the roster made sense all along after an impressive stint with the team last year as an injury replacement who they found on the waiver wire scrap heap. He had been a Dennis Allen player.

Jackson might not necessarily be a long-term answer as a starter but definitely is someone who could start and could provide depth.

Officially a 4.55 in the 40 from D'Marco Jackson at the #NFLCombine!#AppStateNFL pic.twitter.com/j28LURWKu0 — App State Football (@AppState_FB) March 6, 2022

4. Dennis Allen guys

This is a sign they are going to work more toward a defensive lineup catered to Allen's defensive scheme.

Edmunds was brought in as a Matt Eberflus system acquisition. He played deep in the secondary and made it tough for quarterbacks to find receivers in the seam with his long arms and 6-foot-4 height. He wasn't necessarily the most physical linebacker for stopping the run. They let T.J. Edwards do this under Eberflus. Now they apparently mean to go with speed and the ability to attack running backs.

It's possible they might look to part ways with Edwards, although his style of play adapts well to the scheme Allen uses and he was important in the past when they were the NFL's No. 1 run defense in 2023.

If they're looking for Dennis Allen guy, keep an eye on others in free agency who can fit that bill. Someone like defensive tackle D.J. Reader from Detroit or even New Orleans' edge Cameron Jordan or even veteran linebacker Demario Davis from the Saints might be possible, as well as Lions free agent linebacker Troy Anzalone, another former Allen Saints player.

5. Big Acquisition

Edmunds' departure, whether by trade or by being cut, would result in $15 million in cap savings for the Bears, although they will lose $2.4 million to a dead-cap charge. This is the same amount whether it's before or after June 1. It's a move that both gets the Bears under the salary cap and gives them a little spending money.

If they're willing to make this move, and if they lost DJ Moore's cash off their ledger through a trade, they would definitely be in play for a bigger-name edge rusher, defensive tackle or even a left tackle on offense. A veteran like Trent Williams could even come into play at left tackle as a stop-gap for one season.

It also could mean they would be a team that could absorb a Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby level of contract.

The saddest thing about releasing Tremaine Edmunds is that he was really playing well before his injury. He definitely wasn’t the same when he came back though. I’ll be rooting for him. #ItsChicagooooo pic.twitter.com/NKAUeTW7Z6 — BearsShowYo (@BearsShowYo) February 25, 2026

