The 'No Block No Rock' Rule Will Force Bears' Sam Roush Onto the Field Early

As the offensive identity in the NFC North continues to shift toward heavy sets, the Chicago Bears are leaning further into the physicality that fueled last year's postseason run. NFL analyst Field Yates listed Chicago Bears rookie tight end Sam Roush as one of 20 middle-to-late rounders from the 2026 NFL draft who can make an immediate impact as rookies. His case is airtight, citing how often the Bears used three tight end sets last year, which is the exact role Roush is expected to play.

Sam Roush during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Sam Roush solves the Bears' Durham Smythe problem

When the Chicago Bears made their selection of Stanford tight end Sam Roush in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft, fans and analysts alike were baffled at the choice. After all, the Bears already have Colston Loveland, who stands at the top of my NFC North tight end rankings, and Cole Kmet, who remains a steady contributor as he enters his seventh season.

But now that the draft is far in our rearview mirrors, we can look at the Bears' draft class with a bit more objectivity and see that the Roush pick actually made a lot of sense. As Field Yates notes in his ESPN article, Roush "figures to assume the valuable TE3 role that Durham Smythe played for the Bears last season, along with being a major special teams factor. Roush should see the field plenty, considering that Smythe played 25% of Chicago's offensive snaps and 50% of its special teams snaps in 2025."

Smythe was signed in 2025 for his experience with Ben Johnson (they briefly crossed paths with the Miami Dolphins), but he proved to be more of a burden on the offense than an asset. His blocking was not at the level it needed to be to keep the offense running, and he earned just six targets all year. Enter Sam Roush. The Stanford product hauled in 49 catches for 545 yards last year, and his physical make-up suggests his highest-and-best use is that of a blocker with some utility as a receiver.

Sam Roush breaks a tackle during a game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

Not many third-round rookies have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on their NFL team, especially not tight ends, who aren't typically utilized at a high rate. But Roush is entering a unique situation. With the Bears, he doesn't face any pressure to be a game-changer in the passing attack, not while Loveland and Kmet are above him on the depth chart.

Yet he's likely going to be on the field for no less than a quarter of Chicago's offensive snaps in 2026. The Bears run more 12 and 13-personnel packages than almost anyone else in the league, meaning they use two or three tight ends on a given play. Most of these snaps will see Roush blocking a defender, and he's not likely to get many more targets than Smythe did, but by being on the field early and often as a rookie, he can earn his way into a larger role.

Remember, one of the pillars of Ben Johnson's offense is 'no block, no rock'. Pass catchers who don't block, or can't block well, won't see the ball coming their way. Those who do, will. That's great news for the rookie, and it gives the Bears flexibility in the future, in case they want to entertain a trade window for Cole Kmet to free up some salary cap space for 2027.

Chicago Bears TE Sam Roush speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images