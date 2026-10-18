Stat Predictions for Bears vs Falcons Includes Three-TD Day for Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are hoping that Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons will help them wash out the bad tase of their disastrous Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In that crushing 31-7 defeat, the defense got exposed, particularly in the secondary. As for the offense, the scoreboard should speak for itself.

Luckily for the Bears, multiple NFL insiders have confirmed that starting quarterback Caleb Williams will play against the Falcons after missing the last three games. As long as Williams is on the field, the Bears have a chance to win any game. With that in mind, let's get to some stat predictions.

1. Caleb Williams: 24-for-34 passing for 315 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time that we saw Williams in a game that wasn't played on a rain-drenched field was in the Bears' Week 1 thriller against the Carolina Panthers, and that's the kind of offensive output I expect to see from Williams today. That's not to say that the Bears will put up another 59-point barnburner, but I think Williams is going to be extra motivated to remind the NFL world who he is and what he can do after all the jokes and memes about his hamstring injury.

2. Austin Booker: another two-sack game

Chicago Bears DE Austin Booker sacks the quarterback. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Chicago's precious few silver linings from last week was the fact that Booker had something of a mini-breakout game by sacking Jordan Love twice. Apparently, Booker had expressed frustration over his limited role in Chicago's defense prior to that game. He wanted a larger snap count to prove that he could give the Bears more than what they had been getting from him, and that's exactly what he did.

Now in Week 6, with Dayo Odeyingbo on IR and Montez Sweat suspended for two games, I'm predicting that Booker will carry his momentum forward and will put up another two-sack performance.

3. Bears defense "holds" Bijan Robinson to 120 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns

Atlanta Falcon RB Bijan Robinson runs against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no way that the Bears' defense, or just about any defense, is going to stop Falcons running back Bijan Robinson from having good games. He's simply too dominant. However, I think that holding him to just a hair below 5.0 yards per carry is doable. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has quietly been having a good season, and even with the Bears' defensive issues, I expect them to have a bounce back game to prove that they're not as bad as they looked last week.

4. D'Andre Swift: 90 yards on 20 rushing attempts

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift reacts after a play against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Andre Swift needs a bounce back game almost as badly as the defense does. He carried the ball just nine times for 43 yards last week and appeared to be a non-factor for most of the game. I expect Williams to carry the offense in Week 6, but Swift should have himself a decent game. He'll keep the offense ahead of schedule with some solid first-down runs and pick up a few key first downs, as well.