The Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more memorable wins in franchise history when they defeated the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, 39-35.

It was quite the roller coaster for the Bears, who went down by two scores on two different occasions, only to climb back into the game and ultimately win it on a last-second score.

The majority of the Bears who saw their stock rise play on the offensive side of the ball, but there was one defender who managed to improve his with a clutch play.

Rising: Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams had a great showing in what was the biggest game of the Bears' 2026 campaign. He completed 30-of-44 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns to zero picks.

But, more importantly, he led the Bears on two clutch drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead and win the game, including the game-winning drive near the end of regulation that saw him connect with Rome Odunze for the final score.

Williams, who had never beaten the Lions before Thursday, continues to prove he's one of the most clutch players at his position in the NFL and is living up to the "Iceman" nickname.

Falling: Bears' defense

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) pass is deflected by Chicago Bears defense during the first half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense had been playing at an elite level going into the game against the Lions but proceeded to give up nearly 550 yards of total offense, including a whopping 246 on the ground. Detroit scored 35 points after the Bears gave up just 54 in the three contests combined before Thursday.

It's obviously worth noting that the Bears were up against an elite offense and didn't have Kyler Gordon, and the defense did make clutch plays and stops in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a chance to come back and win the game.

But that doesn't mean the Bears should be thrilled with how the unit played overall and a better showing than that will be needed more often than not, especially against a divisional opponent.

Rising: Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) celebrates his winning touchdown with Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odunze has seen his fair share of struggles with drops and overall inconsistency this season, but he played a massive role in the Bears' Week 12 win over the Lions.

Odunze finished second among all pass-catchers with his six receptions and 87 yards, and he led the way with a pair of receiving touchdowns.

The Bears wideout was responsible for both of the fourth quarter touchdowns, with one coming on a 41-yard strike from Williams.

The other came with just seconds left in the fourth quarter when Odunze made a very difficult catch in the corner of the end zone and managed to get both feet down to complete the play.

Falling: Bears' tight ends room

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We still don't know exactly how long Colston Loveland will be out with his knee injury, but he figures to miss at least some time and could possibly end up on injured reserve, which would mean he'll at least miss four games. The good news is, he doesn't appear to have a season-ending injury.

With Loveland on the shelf and Cole Kmet already out for the season, the Bears are left with rookie Sam Roush, Stephen Carlson and Qadir Ismail, who is on the practice squad.

Roush has shown flashes but is inconsistent, and Carlson and Ismail both have limited skill sets and Ismail has never played a regular season snap in the NFL.

The Bears run 12- and 13-personnel at some of the highest rates in the NFL, but head coach Ben Johnson might have to adjust his philosophy a bit given his current options at tight end.

Rising: D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift saved one of his best games for what was the most crucial contest of the Bears' 2026 season thus far.

Swift carried the rock nine times for 65 yards and scored once, and he led all pass-catchers with seven receptions and 97 yards.

It was a much-needed performance for Swift, who has struggled with efficiency and fumbles throughout the campaign.

Rising: T.J. Edwards

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) short of a first down in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards had the third-most tackles on the team and added a pass break-up for good measure, but neither of those things were the best part about his game against Detroit.

Late in the fourth quarter when the Lions had a chance to ice the game on a fourth-and-4 play, Edwards came up huge with an open-field tackle on Jahmyr Gibbs that forced a turnover on downs and set Chicago up for the game-winning drive.

The play in and of itself was impressive, but that's especially true when you consider he pulled it off against one of the most elusive backs in the NFL in Gibbs, who is extremely tough to bring down in the open field.

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