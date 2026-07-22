Ten Bold Predictions About 2026 Chicago Bears Training Camp

Bears quarterbacks and all rookies report for training camp on Saturday, and when the full squad comes to Halas Hall on Tuesday the drama really begins.

This is what training camps have become. It's no longer players trying to make a team, get into playing shape for a season or better understand and fit a playing system. Those all happen, but it has all taken a back seat to the saga, the daily narrative as virtually every play gets watched, diagnosed, and critiqued by media and even fans, depending upon whether the practice facility is big enough to accommodate spectators. Sadly, not many of them can watch the Bears on a daily basis at their practice facility.

The groundwork for Bears success or failure in 2026 will be put in place in these next six weeks. Preseason games mean little compared to the daily practices. There just aren't enough in preseason reps available for players to do as much to impress coaches in games as there are in practices.

Here are five bold predictions for what happens when Bears training camp begins with the full squad starting practices on July 29.

So much of what happens is repetitious, because the same things really do seem to happen every year for most teams at camp.

Bears Edge:



📈 Booker had 4.5 sacks/23 pressures Week 15 thru playoffs. Legit 10 sack potential.



📉Dayo now coming off an Achilles tear In his last healthy 16 games has 1 single sack.



📉Shemar Turner played 5 games and 74 snaps before tearing his ACL. All projection. #Bears pic.twitter.com/qstlfKGpQh — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) May 2, 2026

1. A long-awaited defensive end move

The Bears will go until just before or right after the first preseason game before arriving at the conclusion they need to sign one of the available free agent defensive ends available. This would come from the group that includes Derek Barnett, Jadeveon Clowney, Joey Bosa, Haason Reddick, Emmanuel Ogbah, Von Miller, Marcus Davenport, Denico Autry, and Tyquan Lewis.

They'll have wait until after pads are on at practices and it may even take analyzing live preseason action in at least one game to see if Dayo Odeyingbo has improved enough physically after Achilles tendon surgery.

They will then make a move for help, even if the answer they get is positive about Odeyingbo. Odeyingbo practicing in the offseason was a positive indicator but the problem with an Achilles is not healing in time to play. It is the degree of healing. He was able to practice in the offseason but frequently players come back from this injury and are slower, less agile. It can take more than a year for many to be at their former playing level. If this is the case, they're going to need another higher-level signing at the position. There was just no way to determine if he'll be ready when they weren't wearing pads.

.@clayharbs82 is really concerned about the Bears counting on Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner so much to improve their defensive line play in 2026, and he has the numbers to support his worry. pic.twitter.com/0y6UYd1Pwn — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) May 11, 2026

Even if he can be at or close to 100%, they'll still make some kind of move because the same positive news was lacking with injured defensive end/tackle Shemar Turner. He suffered a torn ACL, and while the process for full recovery is shorter most of the time with this surgery, it can vary. He did not practice all offseason.

"We'll have a good six weeks off of see where he's at when we come back to camp," Ben Johnson said when June minicamp concluded.

Six weeks is not going to transform a player who was unable to at least go on a practice field after a knee injury into one ready to start working 100% at the end of July.

They'll still need someone.

Smart money is on Barnett, an all-around performer who produced in limited play reps for the Texans and Eagles. If they're signing Bosa or Clowney, it says they're really not sure about Austin Booker's abilities and also the condition of the other two edge players. They won't sign Reddick because he doesn't fit the system as a 6-foot-1, 240-pound 3-4 type of edge.

Darnell Wright vs Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence:



🐻 34 pass-blocking matchups

🐻 2 pressures allowedpic.twitter.com/0xXCM0Vw19 — PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2025

2. Darnell Wright extension

Wright's new contract is not going to come until the end of training camp, probably right before the final preseason game or right after it. At that point they will have a better idea how much of their remaining cap space needs to be spent on an edge rusher or possibly one other position. Then they can proceed with the extension.

Although the Bears have their right tackle locked up for at least one more year after this season, making a first-round pick go until after or even during his fourth season is bad policy. It's going to cost the team more money this way and also build up resentment to the point where it can lead to a future holdout.

Ben Johnson: "Our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship caliber team" pic.twitter.com/I358LTJO99 — Dave (@davebftv) September 17, 2025

3. Smarter Ben Johnson

It's going to be a smarter, softer version of their coach in training camp. Last year in his first year, they had a day when he made them practice the entire padded session at full contact. Players were beating each other up. They called this a formative day. It was also dangerous. This type of approach will be reduced because intelligence prevails. Expect only part of a practice or two in pads to go full contract.

Last year Johnson got to see what happens when your top two cornerbacks and your top three, even four, linebackers are unavailable due to injuries. He's not going to be so willing to beat up the team in training camp to make a statement to everyone about what it takes to play for him. They already know what it takes.

Look for more of Johnson's rhetoric and less beating up the players in practice, or something similar to last year when he said their practice habits hadn't reflected a "championship caliber team" might be more his style this year. That type of thing really stung the veteran players.

4. Caleb Williams interception concerns

Williams is going to throw a lot of interceptions in training camp practices. Fans and media will overreact. Williams will not worry and neither will Johnson. The idea in practice is always going to be to make more risky throws when they don't count instead of in games. There will naturally be more interceptions. Once the regular season begins, conservatism prevails.

This type of thing has happened every year in training camp, whether the quarterback was Jay Cutler, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields or Williams. Practice is a chance to test things out, not fear throwing an interception.

Caleb Williams had a rough first day of training camp:



Williams’ first 11-on-11 rep ended with a Tremaine Edmunds interception. pic.twitter.com/4oTGycsiTg — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 24, 2025

5. Rise of Jahdae Walker

This player is often entirely overlooked with the receiver corps. He shouldn't be as his speed and athleticism say he should have been an NFL draft pick. Walker progressed greatly last year during the season and made vital plays in the stretch run and playoffs. Because they added Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas, and Scotty Miller in the offseason, Walker almost seemed to be forgotten. In training camp last year Walker showed a willingness to compete hard at camp and will be taking nothing for granted at camp. This time he'll be good enough that he'll be the talk of training camp.

6. The new Tyrique Stevenson

Anticipate reports of improved play and a more serious approach by Stevenson, not because it's true but because it happens every year. Then, when play begins, his big plays are offset by the big plays he allows. It's a contract year but it doesn't mean Stevenson is any different than his basic nature has changed since his first three seasons.

Most pass breakups by rookie defenders over the last 3 seasons, per TruMedia:



🔒 Devon Witherspoon, SEA - 16

🔒 Tyrique Stevenson, CHI - 16

🔒 Mike Sainristil, WAS - 14

🔒 Nate Wiggins, BAL - 13

🔒 Renardo Green, SF - 13

🔒 Brian Branch, DET - 13

🔒 Quinyon Mitchell, PHI - 12

🔒… pic.twitter.com/vcr81WqWvE — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 11, 2026

7. The new Gervon Dexter

He's more mature, understands the technique being taught for defensive tackles better, is finally playing with a lower pad level, likes his position coach, is ready to dominate. Yes, you've heard all of this before, too. It is a contract year for Dexter, too, but this player with so much physical ability has made inconsistency his calling card. Why should it be different in Year 4?

8. Soft tissue injuries

There will be a rash of these early in training camp. Get the hand-wringing and teeth gnashing out of the way now. These types of injuries happens every year. They did last year. What must change this year is how they treat those who suffer the hamstring injuries or groin injuries. They must make absolutely certain the players are entirely healed before rushing them back out to the practice field. Soft tissue injuries to Kyler Gordon, T.J. Edwards and Jaylon Johnson last year lingered on and on. This can't happen again.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury and has not been practicing, per @BradBiggs



I know it’s only May, but this isn’t ideal for Kyler. Hopefully he doesn’t deal with injuries again this season…. pic.twitter.com/XiwODdBZ59 — Bearsszn (@bearszn) May 22, 2026

9. Another running back

Expect another back to be signed. The quality of the running backs they have after D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai must be called into question. They do have Roschon Johnson but he has been a limited-use player. There is a skilled, experienced back out there available now who has had past success and is over injury issues. It's Cam Akers. He has had two Achilles tears but was over the second one, which happened in 2023, and was activated by the Seahawks last year.

As a fourth back and insurance policy, they could do much worse than someone who has played well for winning teams like the Rams, Vikings, Seahawks, and Texans.

10. Sparks will fly

Bears training camp will take to the road for joint practice sessions prior to two straight preseason games against the Bengals and Titans. That's two straight weeks against other teams after weeks of practicing in hot, humid conditions in Chicago with Johnson as a tough taskmaster. You have to know at that point in camp they will be cranky, edgy and thirsting to get after two AFC teams in practice.

Anticipate multiple fights in those practices.

Ben Johnson is a madman.



Now we see why the Dolphins reporters were crying about how physical the Bears were. pic.twitter.com/2AJT38JPmA — Dave (@davebftv) September 5, 2025