What I'm Watching Closest During Bears Training Camp, And Why You Should Too

As it is every year, the Chicago Bears' 2026 training camp will have no shortage of intriguing storylines. From who's on the Bears' roster bubble to an underrated position competition that's flying under the radar, Bears fans will have plenty of reasons to keep an eye out for any and all training camp updates.

However, there are two storylines in particular that I'll be watching closely at training camp, and the fans should be dialed into them, too. The success, or failure, of Chicago's 2026 season will likely depend entirely on the outcome of one player's development and one position group's battle for a starting role.

1. Caleb Williams' development in Year 2 with Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As exciting as Caleb Williams' breakout season in 2025 was, Williams would be the first to tell you that it wasn't nearly good enough. He still needs work on the finer points of quarterbacking, and his completion percentage was far below what head coach Ben Johnson asked him to do. Ben Johnson did hint at OTAs that accuracy was also a wide receiver problem, but Williams deserves his own share of the blame.

That's what makes this training camp so important for Williams. It's Year 2 with Ben Johnson, and for the first time since his college days, he's entering camp with the same head coach and the same playbook. In theory, this is the time when he should begin displaying mastery of the offense, and we should start to see that early and often in training camp if Williams is indeed the generational quarterback he was billed to be.

If early reports from camp are that Williams is dicing up the defense and consistently leading successful 11-on-11 periods, then Bears fans should kick back and relax; the kid's going to be a great quarterback, and the Bears will be legit Super Bowl contenders for the next 12-15 years. However, if Williams shows some of the same issues he had at camp last year, Bears fans may want to keep their panic buttons close at hand.

2. Logan Jones vs Garrett Bradbury for the starting center role

Chicago Bears center Logan Jones runs on the field during Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' offensive line, a unit that was among the league's very best in 2025, entered this offseason already facing one concerning position battle. Ozzy Trapilo's injury proved to be even worse than initially thought, forcing the Bears to find a new left tackle who could start for the bulk of the 2026 season. The situation only got worse when Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman suddenly retired from the NFL.

The Bears addressed this unexpected need at center by first trading for Garrett Bradbury, then by selecting Logan Jones with a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. These two moves set up what should be an intense position battle in training camp.

Bradbury brings extensive NFL experience to the table, including a run to the Super Bowl last year with the Patriots, and that's crucial for his position. The center has to help his quarterback diagnose defenses and call out protections, especially when that quarterback is still as young as Williams. However, Bradbury has been among the league's lowest-graded centers in each of the past three seasons.

As a rookie, Jones obviously lacks that NFL experience, but don't count him out. He started at center in 50 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes across four seasons, consistently going up against the best defenses in college football. The typical rookie learning curve shouldn't be quite so steep for Jones as it is for others, which means he could very well be a Week 1 starter.

Chicago Bears center Logan Jones talks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In my opinion, the ideal outcome for the Bears will be that Jones beats out Bradbury at some point in August to be the Bears' starting center. Bradbury may be experienced, but if he was really a good protector, the Patriots, who are still developing a young quarterback of their own, wouldn't have traded him away. Jones, who unexpectedly received Brian Urlacher's blessing to wear his No. 54 jersey, possesses massive upside, and the sooner the Bears can get him on the field, the better.

But whoever starts for the Bears at center, it has to be someone who seized the starting job and left no doubt. The team should be fine with veteran Braxton Jones at left tackle, but weakness at the center position could have ripple effects across the entire offense. Whether it's Bradbury or Jones, they'll have big shoes to fill, and the Bears can't afford to once again have a liability at arguably the most important position of the offensive line.