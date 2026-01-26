The Basic Truth About Bears Retaining or Losing Current Assistants

When the Bears were leading the NFL in rushing near the end of a 3-14 NFL season, social media filled with great angst about how they might lose offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to a head coaching job.

No, really. After all, he did get an interview for one before he even called a Bears play. Even with so much yardage coming via the simple, easily stopped method of Justin Fields' legs, some people feared one team might steal away Getsy.

There was also gnashing of teeth over what could happen if they lost Declan Doyle or Al Harris or Eric Bieniemy, as well, and they did lose Bieniemy to a Kansas City offensive coordinator reboot after Matt Nagy and the Chiefs offense went into a downward spiral this season .

But Doyle is coming back to the Bears for a second straight season, apparently, because Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported he withdrew his name from consideration for Eagles offensive coordinator.

If the Bears do hire Luke Getsy as OC, they will immediately be putting the theory to the test about offensive vs. defensive HC



Getsy took a HC interview in Denver this cycle, and figures to remain a big name if he gets great play out of Fields. But that’s a good problem to have — Brad Spielberger (@SpielbergerBrad) January 28, 2022

This is a job it seems with a stack of those who are saying "thanks but no thanks."

Doyle wasn't calling plays in Chicago and he won't again, but will continue to set the table so to speak, and organize the offense for Ben Johnson while overseeing Caleb Williams' development.

Bears OC Declan Doyle has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator vacancy, per sources.



Doyle opts to remain in Chicago, working with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/2AbkTKguMB — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 26, 2026

There is great public perception the Eagles could be in Nick Sirianni's final season and who wants to join a staff for a year, anyway? Don't bet against Eagles GM Howie Roseman to find out and address what ails the Eagles anyway. He always does, and it's probably more talent-based than Sirianni.

As for the other Bears coaching development Al Harris' name keeps popping for interview rumors but the Packers didn't hire him and the idea he could join the Steelers as coordinator sounded good on the surface because of his past ties with McCarthy as a DB in Green Bay and as an assistant on his Dallas staff .

However, no one has reported an interview for him with McCarthy and now there are rumblings of former Bears head coaching candidate Anthony Weaver being a potential Steelers defensive coordinator candidate after he had interviewed for the head coaching job there.

A perfect place for Harris to be a coordinator would be with a young defensive side head coach or experienced defensive side head coach like Robert Saleh, because he doesn't have the experience of calling defenses himself and gradually can work into it.

If McCarthy hires Harris as defensive coordinator, he's taking a huge risk when there are plenty of defensive side coaches with coordinator and even head coaching experience available. Imagine the reaction in Pittsburgh if he comes in, the Steelers can't get to the playoffs after they had a winner in Mike Tomlin, and it's the defense that costs them.

Most Packers fans wanted Jim Leonhard or Al Harris and we all know why. You are comfortable with them. You know them. I get it, but that's not a valid reason for hiring a guy. — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) January 26, 2026

All of this goes back to one thing that Bears fans need to remember when it comes to losing assistants to coordinator jobs or coordinators to head coaching jobs. Connections count and experience counts more—successful experience counts most.

Neither Doyle nor Harris have done those jobs before and they might be excellent at it, but a head coach needs to know he can count on someone who has been a proven success doing his job, particularly if it's an area of expertise other than his own.

New Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy absolutely loves Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris, as @BradBiggs has learned in past conversations with McCarthy.



Will Harris leave Chicago to become Pittsburgh's defensive coordinator? pic.twitter.com/JLjysX37E7 — 670 The Score (@thescorechicago) January 26, 2026

It's how the Bears wound up with Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator.

Losing supporting coaches is not an easy thing, but they can always be replaced, and a head coach who knows what he is doing can easily find someone who can do it, anyway. A good head coach knows who good coaches are. It's the coordinators that are more difficult spots to fill and especially the ones responsible for calling offensive or defensive plays.

Prediction: Luke Getsy is the next #Steelers offensive coordinator. Worked under McCarthy in Green Bay, AND he’s from Pittsburgh. Done and done — Steelers Sanctuary (@SteelerSanc16) January 24, 2026

The Bears are not in position to lose coaches like that now, and would have their play caller even if Doyle had left.

The Bears are aligned perfectly after finding the ideal head coach and defensive coordinator after the 2024 season, until proven otherwise. Teams misaligned or with less desirable or ineffective coaching situations are not their concern now.

“The Chicago Bears are officially keeping Luke Getsy and Matt Eberflus”

pic.twitter.com/mhPHFUB4eH — Chicago Jay (@Chicago_Jay1) January 9, 2024

