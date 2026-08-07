The Latest Update on a Potential Bears Late-Round Gem Will Have Fans Buzzing

Some believe the Bears didn't do enough to improve the defensive tackle position this offseason. Their only additions to that room were three budget additions in free agency and the sixth-round selection of Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg.

With that said, the latter has at least shown major flashes through the first two weeks of training camp. He's made the most of his opportunities working against the backups, with Chicago Sports Network's Clay Harbor reporting that he had decisive wins over Logan Jones and Luke Newman.

The coaching staff has seemingly taken notice of his progress. CHGO's Adam Jahns also reported that he was running with the starters during running drills.

That's a massive development for the sixth-round selection, as it's a clear indication that the coaching staff has high hopes for him. If the early flashes prove to be a sign of things to come, then he has a chance to majorly outplay his draft status.

The Georgia Tech product has a unique opportunity this season

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sixth-round selections rarely contribute during their rookie seasons. However, late-round draft picks rarely enter a defensive line rotation that is starving for a spark as much as the Bears' unit is. Braxton Jones, whom they selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, entered a similar situation in his rookie season. Chicago's offensive line was an absolute mess, and he turned heads by receiving first-team reps as early as OTAs.

Besides the safety position (which underwent a complete overhaul this offseason), the defensive tackle position was their most glaring weakness entering the offseason. Gervon Dexter Sr. has shown flashes as a pass-rusher, but hasn't established an ounce of consistency in any area of his game, and Grady Jarrett looked like a shell of his former self last season. Outside of the two starters, Shemar Turner is the only returning player on the interior, and he seemingly showed more as a run defender off the edge over his five games last season.

Neville Gallimore is a lock to make the roster and contribute in the rotation on game day. However, Jordan van den Berg, whom the team traded both of their remaining draft picks to move up to get in the sixth round, was easily the most exciting addition to the room. He's an athletic freak whose measurables jump off the screen (evidenced by a near-perfect Relative Athletic Score).

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conversely, he's also RAW, and that's the only reason that someone with as much talent as himself was available so late in the draft. He'll require a bit of time before he's polished in any area of his game.

With that said, if his talent shines through enough to allow him to contribute in any form or fashion, then it'll be a massive win for Chicago. It's still too early to definitively say whether he'll even survive roster cuts, let alone make an impact on gameday, but he's clearly off to a strong start in that endeavor.