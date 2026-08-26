Fans and analysts weren't the only ones who were impressed by Chicago Bears rookie defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg's outstanding showing in preseason Week 2. Head coach Ben Johnson is right there with us.

We saw a little bit of everything from the sixth-round pick in the game. He showed his elite athleticism while chasing down ball-carriers, and van den Berg displayed his strength by moving bodies upfront. The rookie flashed both of those traits with pressures on the quarterback, also.

In all, van den Berg finished with three tackles, two run stops and two pressures and posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 83.2, which ranked third among Bears defenders. For the entire preseason, van den Berg has five pressures, two run stops and four tackles and PFF grades of 80.2 overall, 61.2 in run defense and 87.5 in the pass rush.

Ben Johnson in awe of Jordan van den Berg

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safe to say, Bears head coach Ben Johnson was impressed.

“He’s a beast. This guy, he’s an incredible athlete," he said of with a smile, per CHGO Bears. "And he's still learning the game of football to a degree, and yet it’s amazing what he brings to the table."

Johnson has also been impressed with van den Berg's desire to learn.

"I haven't seen it yet, but someone told me he was mic'd up in that first game and he's coming to the sideline, he's talking to Grady (Jarrett) about the things that are happening on the field and Grady's helping, giving him some tidbits here and there.

"It's a good thing to see right now. He's firmly in the mix."

Van den Berg's ascension began in training camp, where he has already shown vast improvement, but it's a fantastic sign to see him carrying that momentum over into actual games.

To be clear, it hasn't been perfect and van den Berg certainly has things he needs to improve on, as you'd expect with a rookie. That said, his rapid growth over the past month is a great indication that he's capable of making an impact in Year 1.

Could Jordan van den Berg start?

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the team's latest practice on Tuesday, and really over the last few weeks, van den Berg has been getting reps with the ones, which just goes to show you how well he's doing.

Does that mean he'll start? Well, that depends.

Right now, we have Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett penciled in as the Bears' starters at defensive tackle, but a trade rumor about Dexter popped up on Tuesday and now we have to wonder if he's going to be moved before the start of the season.

"Sources: The Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team," NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported

If Dexter stays, we don't envision a change to the projected lineup that has both he and Jarrett starting.

But if Dexter gets moved, it's possible van den Berg will get a look as a starter in a competition against Neville Gallimore. If nothing else, Dexter's departure would at least clear the way for more snaps and a bigger role for the rookie off the bench.