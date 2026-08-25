Keyshaun Elliott, Shemar Turner, Elijah Hicks Headline Bears Injury Updates From Ben Johnson

There hasn't been a ton of information this offseason on four injured Chicago Bears defenders, including Keyshaun Elliott, Shemar Turner, Elijah Hicks and Noah Sewell.

All four players are currently on the PUP list. Elliott is dealing with a back issue, Turner is recovering from a torn ACL, Sewell is working his way back from a torn Achilles and Hicks has a shin issue. Of course, none have practiced during training camp.

Head coach Ben Johnson was asked about those players during his media availability on Tuesday and went on to provide some updates.

Johnson didn't go into specifics, but he did note that both Hicks and Elliott will "be back sooner rather than later," according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs — and that proved to be very soon because both were activated on Tuesday.

As for Turner and Sewell, Johnson noted that both are a little further behind than Hicks and Elliott.

More background on Turner, Hicks and Elliott

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner (95) reacts against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported during the preseason Week 1 game that Elliott would return to practice last week, but that never materialized. That did, however, tell us he was close.

Hicks' issue wasn't viewed as anything serious at the outset of camp, which led us to believe he'd be back in short order. That wasn't an accurate assumption, though.

While no timeline was given by Johnson for Turner, Biggs reported that the 2025 draft pick could be out until October.

"It sounds like Turner might not be back in the mix until sometime in October," Biggs wrote.

Hicks and Elliott returning to practice and putting themselves in line to be ready for Week 1 will have an impact on the 53-man roster decisions the Bears make on Sunday.

Hicks and Elliott, who was the team's fifth-round pick in April, are both going to make the roster, with Hicks serving as at least a backup at safety and Elliott likely settling in as the LB5.

The players who could be impacted by their returns most will be Jack Sanborn and Ruben Hyppolite at linebacker, and bubble players at safety and maybe even cornerback, depending on Chicago's view of its defensive backs.

At this point, it's safe to assume both Turner and Sewell will start the season on the PUP list, which means they will be forced to miss at least the first four games.

What's important to point out there is that a new rule allows teams to start the 21-day window to return to practice after Week 2, so that enables players on the PUP to accelerate their returns because they can begin ramping up earlier.