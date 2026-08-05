Bears Receiver Rome Odunze Predicted to Have a Massive Year Three Breakout

Practically everyone is on the Luther Burden III breakout watch this season. He's one of the most popular breakout candidates across the entire NFL, and many believe he could join the upper echelon of receivers.

Likewise, there is a similar amount of hype around tight end Colston Loveland, who has already cemented his status as a rising star at the TE position. The excitement surrounding Chicago's two talented second-year pass-catchers has led some to sleep on third-year man Rome Odunze.

The Rome Odunze bandwagon might be dwindling in comparison to his counterparts, but he's still got some big fans across the league. Fantasy football expert Andrew Erickson believes Odunze could finish among the top-5 wide receivers in fantasy football this season.

While it seems like a shockingly bold prediction on its surface, there are a few reasons why Erickson could be bullish on the 24-year-old.

Odunze was on pace for a massive breakout last season

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze exploded out of the gates last season. He established himself as one of Caleb Williams' favorite targets near the red zone and had five touchdowns over the first four games.

It's also easy to forget that Odunze led the team in receiving yards per game (55.1) last season. His 17-game pace would've seen him finish the year with 936 yards. Notably, he was also on pace for 1,100 yards before landing on the injury report with a foot injury following the team's Week 8 matchup against Baltimore.

While the injuries slowed him the rest of the way, there's no reason to believe that he shouldn't bounce back strong, given that he's now a full offseason removed from the injury. Odunze doesn't appear to have lost a step at training camp, and he threw cold water on any injury concerns last week.

There is a DJ Moore sized hole in the receiver room

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore finished second on the team in both targets (85) and receptions (50) last season. Olamide Zaccheaus also drew 65 targets as the fourth option in the passing game over the first half of the season.

Both Loveland and Burden III are safe bets to receive a healthy uptick in targets this season. Newcomers Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas could also be on the receiving end of a handful of deep shots and screen passes per game. However, Odunze is also in line for a massive increase in opportunities as an obvious top-three option in the pecking order.

With Ben Johnson calling the shots and a rapidly ascending Caleb Williams at the helm, the Bears offense could sustain multiple high-impact receivers in the passing game. Johnson has already said that the offense won't feature a typical "number-one" receiver, and the targets will go to whoever earns them in each specific concept.

If Odunze proves that his early-season touchdown efficiency wasn't a mirage, then a double-digit TD season isn't out of the question. Neither is a 1,100-yard season. For what it's worth, that would've been good for a top-7 finish among receivers last season.