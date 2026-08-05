Training Camp Provides Insight Into How Bears Plan to Unlock Biggest Free Agent Bust

It's tough to pull punches with the Chicago Bears' decision to sign Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million deal last offseason. It was an unmitigated disaster throughout the first season of the pact.

The 26-year-old finished the 2025 campaign with only one sack across his eight games. Unfortunately, with Austin Booker returning to the lineup the same week Odeyingbo tore his ACL, the team wasn't granted the opportunity to deploy the veteran on the interior.

However, with a full deck of cards at their disposal at training camp, it seems like they're prepared to utilize him as a chess piece along the defensive line. According to The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Odeyingbo has been regularly working on the interior in pass-rush situations.

That alignment could provide them with the best opportunity to unlock last season's stagnant pass-rush.

A healthy (and motivated) Odeyingbo could thrive as an interior pass-rusher

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; ndianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaiah Land (55) bring down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bears' lack of movement along the defensive line this offseason has been well-documented. They didn't add any edge rushers, and their only additions to the defensive tackle position came via budget free agent acquisitions and the sixth-round selection of Jordan van den Berg.

They're putting a lot of trust in the guys they have in the room, and Odeyingbo, who has experience on both the interior and the edge, is one of the most important players in that unit. At 6'6" and 282 lbs., he has the ideal size for a hybrid DT/DE. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen specifically highlighted his versatility as one of his best characteristics last season.

"When we evaluated Dayo, I thought one of the best things he did was his inside rush," Allen said. "And yet we haven't really been able to use him a whole lot in there. I think we'll see how the games play out, but that could lend us being able to use him a little bit more inside."

Unfortunately, Allen said that right after the team's Week 8 matchup in Baltimore.. one week before he suffered the torn ACL that sidelined him for the rest of the season. The plan never came to fruition.

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) chases in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Booker looking to take the next step as an edge rusher, the Bears could look to utilize Odeyingbo on the interior more often. His limited pass-rush skill set and lack of first-step quickness won't be nearly as glaring in that role, and he showed the vast majority of his flashes on the interior during his time in Indianapolis.

While much of the fanbase has soured on Odeyingbo, he has a real opportunity to get in their good graces with a strong performance this season. The fact that he's already back on the field for the start of training camp is a great first step in that regard. His dedication (and motivation) cannot be questioned.

Many believe that he'll be a strong cut candidate next offseason, as the team would save $15 million by cutting ties with him ahead of the 2027 season. However, he could stick around if he proves his value to the squad this season.