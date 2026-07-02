Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: Grady Jarrett Looking for a Comeback Year

As we began our series at Bears on SI ranking the Top 26 Chicago Bears players for the 2026 season, the first two entrants were, surprisingly, rookies. On Tuesday, cornerback Malik Muhammad checked in at No. 26 while fellow rookie center Logan Jones was No. 25. Now at No. 24, we finally reach a veteran player, though this will only be his second season with the Chicago Bears: 11-year veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Chicago Bears DT Grady Jarrett celebrates after a play against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A surprise release and a big contract led to disappointment

The Chicago Bears signed Grady Jarrett to a three-year deal on the opening day of free agency last year, just hours after his surprising release from the Atlanta Falcons. It was a three-year contract worth $43.5 million dollars, the kind of salary paid to a veteran player who will be expected to elevate the floor of a unit.

Unfortunately for both Jarrett and the Bears, that didn't happen. He finished the season with an abysmal 56.7 PFF grade and registered just 1.5 sacks in 14 games. In all respects, it looked like Father Time had finally caught up to the two-time Pro Bowler.

In fairness to Jarrett, he played hurt throughout most of the season. He popped up on the Bears' injury report with a knee issue early in September, just a year and a half removed from an ACL injury that ended his 2023 season. By the end of 2025, he did seem to be playing quicker and with more explosive energy, and that could be an encouraging sign ahead of the 2026 season.

Chicago Bears DT Grady Jarrett tries to tackle Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season is do-or-die for Grady Jarrett

If the Bears had an out in Jarrett's contract after the 2025 season, they almost certainly would have taken it. But because of how the contract was structured, the Bears would have been on the hook for 2026 whether Jarrett was on the team or not, so keeping him was a no-brainer. However, another bad season for the veteran will see his certain release next year.

Despite the disappointing season, all hope is not lost for Jarrett and the Bears. If he can continue to stay healthy, he should be due for a major comeback season. Will he fully recapture the spark of his prime playing days? Probably not. Nevertheless, Jarrett can still be a force against the run, provide occasional juice as a pass rusher, and be a leader for the defensive line.

If he can accomplish these three objectives, not only will Jarrett have opened the door to staying in Chicago for one more season, but he'll have likely played a big role in propelling the Bears ever closer to a Super Bowl berth.