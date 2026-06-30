Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: CB Malik Muhammad Fights for Starting Role

Former Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad had to wait longer to hear his name called in the 2026 NFL draft than most analysts expected. He was widely seen as a third- or even a second-round talent, but he lasted all the way into Day 3 of the draft, when the Bears added Muhammad to their secondary following a rare trade up.

The tall, rangy corner brings blistering speed to the Bears' secondary, which is facing a nearly complete retooling from last year. And despite being a rookie, he's already projected to be an impact player for the Bears in 2026. In our Top 25 Chicago Bears series, Muhammad checks in at No. 25.

Texas Longhorns CB Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Why Bears' Malik Muhammad is an impactful player in 2026

It defied all logic for Muhammad to still be available in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft. He's got good size for an NFL corner, standing six-feet tall and boasting nearly 32.5" arms. He also wowed at the NFL Combine with his explosive athleticism. Muhammad ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, nailed a 10-foot-10 broad jump, and hit 39" on his vertical jump.

But it's not just his own skills and abilities that make Muhammad an impactful player for the Bears in 2026. Like almost every other NFL prospect, Muhammad's impact at the next level is greatly influenced by his landing spot, and Chicago was one of the best places for the former Longhorn.

In Chicago, two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson has the CB1 spot locked up, but he needs a quality running mate on the other boundary. Tyrique Stevenson's rough OTA practices opened the door to Malik Muhammad to snag that role for himself as soon as training camp. Additionally, Muhammad will now get to be mentored by one of the very best assistants in the world, the highly regarded defensive backs coach Al Harris.

The one thing that may hold Muhammad back can be fixed, and that is his strength. At just 186 pounds, Muhammad is more of a slender cornerback and may find himself easily bullied by bigger, stronger NFL receivers, especially as he adjusts to Dennis Allen's man-heavy defense. If he can add 5-10 pounds of muscle this summer without sacrificing much speed, he could transform himself into a true lockdown corner.

Texas CB Malik Muhammad during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

It's difficult to make projections for rookie NFL players even in the best of circumstances, but Muhammad appears to have a pretty safe floor with a sky-high ceiling. Landing in Chicago was a fortuitous turn in his career, as he has a clear path to significant snaps even as a rookie and put himself in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year, if he performs well. He will also get to learn from the prolific Jaylon Johnson and a defensive backs coach that seems to create Pro Bowlers everywhere he does.

Of course, Muhammad will have to put in the work during training camp and absorb as much coaching as he can.