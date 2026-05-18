Al Harris Tops List of Bears Assistant Coaches Under Pressure in 2026

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson made it clear that he doesn't want to hear about 2025 anymore. He's moved on to the 2026 NFL season with an eye to taking his team to the Super Bowl, but he can't get there alone. If the Bears are going to beat a punishing 2026 schedule and play football in February next year, every coach from Johnson on down to the assistants will need to up their game.

Some assistants will have a harder time than others in coaching their units up to the level of a Super Bowl contender, through no fault of their own. The Bears have faced surprising roster challenges this offseason, from Drew Dalman's shocking retirement to a massive changeover in the secondary. With that in mind, here are the assistant coaches facing the most pressure this season.

1. Al Harris - Defensive Backs Coach and Passing Game Coordinator

Al Harris talks before his induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Sept. 2, 2021, at Lambeau Field. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bears led the league in takeaways last year, and defensive backs coach Al Harris deserves a ton of credit for that. Two of his players, safety Kevin Byard III and Nahshon Wright, earned NFL Pro Bowl honors, but neither one will return in 2026. In fact, Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are the only starters who are locks to return and keep their starting spots.

Harris has plenty of talent to work with this summer, make no mistake about that. But he's going to be expected to keep the Bears' secondary near the top of the league, and he's going to have to do that with very little continuity from last year.

2. Antwaan Randle El - Wide Receivers Coach

Antwaan Randle El looks on from the sidelines during a game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

General manager Ryan Poles delivered a big vote of confidence in the Bears' youngest receivers when he traded D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills ahead of free agency, and in their coach, as well. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III have both flashed elite potential in their young careers, but they have not yet proven that they can be the WR1 in a dominant passing attack. It's going to be up to Antwaan Randle El to get one, or both, of them up to that level in 2026.

3. Eric Studesville - Running Backs Coach

Denver Broncos RB coach Eric Studesville in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The departure of Eric Bieniemy was a big blow to the Bears' running back room, but a smart hire from Ryan Poles should keep the Bears' run game chugging along. Studesville spent the last four years as the assistant head coach and running backs coach in Miami. There he helped develop De'Von Achange, who just signed a massive new contract with the rebuilding Dolphins, into one of the league's hottest young running backs.

Now in Chicago, Studesville will be expected to not only get the most out of D'Andre Swift on the last year of his contract, but to help Kyle Monangai hit a breakout 2026 season and take over as the Bears' lead running back.

4. Dan Roushar - Offensive Line Coach

New Orleans Saints OL coach Dan Roushar during NFC practice for the 2018 Pro Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As aforementioned, Drew Dalman's retirement threw a huge monkey wrench into the Bears' offensive line plans for this offseason. They were already down a starting left tackle since Ozzy Trapilo's knee injury is expected to sideline him for most of the season, but now they've also lost their Pro Bowl center. Offensive line coach Dan Roushar will be hard-pressed to keep his unit operating at the levels it did in 2025, when the Bears' offensive line was arguably the best in the league.

Lucky for Roushar, Ryan Poles has given him several tools this offseason. He re-signed Braxton Jones to a one-year contract, and that should provide a steady stopgap at left tackle while Trapilo tries to heal. As for the center position, Poles smartly acquired both a veteran stopgap in Garrett Bradbury and a potential long-term solution in rookie Logan Jones.