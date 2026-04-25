Malik Muhammad Brings 4.41 Speed to the Bears Secondary After Rare Trade-Up

For just the second time in his career as general manager of the Chicago Bears, Ryan Poles has traded up in the draft. The first time was in the 2023 NFL draft, when Poles traded up in Round 2 to select Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Now, in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL draft, Poles has sent picks No. 129 and No. 144 to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for picks No. 124 and No. 166. With that move, the newest member of the Chicago Bears is Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad.

The Bears may have finally found a cornerback to pair with Jaylon Johnson

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Muhammad was seen as one of the best available players remaining on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL draft, and for good reason. He has good size for a cornerback, standing six feet tall and boasting arms nearly 32.5" long. He also showcased explosive athleticism at the NFL Combine, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, and marking a 10-foot-10 broad jump and 39" vertical leap.

I've said it before in many mock drafts, but cornerback was a sneaky need for the Bears. Sure, they have two-time Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, who signed a market-setting contract extension with the Bears last year, but they still needed another boundary cornerback. Someone who could actually hold his own across the field from Johnson rather than be the opposing quarterback's punching bag.

Muhammad looks like he could be that guy. He'll need to add some functional strength to what appears to be a skinny frame, but time spent in an NFL weight room with a trainer should take care of that.

The Bottom Line

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I do not doubt that many Bears fans are already griping over yet another pick being spent on a position that isn't the defensive line, and those complaints are valid. However, this is still a good pick. As aforementioned, the Bears need a reliable CB2, and they don't currently have a proven one on the roster. Zah Frazier, a sixth-round pick from last year, could be that guy, but he missed the entire season and remains an unknown. Stevenson seems to have spent most of last year in Dennis Allen's doghouse and is unlikely to emerge as a starter.

Adding Muhammad into the mix creates an intriguing battle for the CB2 spot in training camp. Will Muhammad win it outright? I don't know, but I don't think it will be long before he starts taking starting reps in NFL games. I do hope the Bears address the defensive line soon, but this is still a solid pick.