Tyson Bagent Injury Update Sends Bears QB Woes From Bad to Worse

The Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation has gone from bad to potentially catastrophic. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has a concussion and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. If he’s unable to clear protocol, the Bears will be forced to turn to their third-string quarterback,14-year veteran Case Keenum.

This comes on the heels of Caleb Williams’ hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for some time, according to head coach Ben Johnson. While the Bears dodged a bullet in that regard, they will almost certainly have to be led by another quarterback for the first time since Williams was selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Tyson Bagent's concussion is a five-alarm fire for the Bears

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent runs onto the field before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that there's a steep drop in ability when going from Caleb Williams to Tyson Bagent, and that's no slight to Bagent. However, the Bears love the former Harlon Hill trophy winner from Shepherd University. There's a reason why they signed him to a two-year contract extension in 2024, after all.

What he lacks in physical traits, Bagent makes up for with a dogged work ethic, calm composure on the football field, and the ability to distribute the ball to various targets. He's also a respectable athlete in his own right, having shown of the ability to scramble and run in his limited time as Chicago's starter in 2023.

It'd be a tough, uphill battle, but the Bears absolutely could get a win in Week 3 at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. Remember, they beat the Eagles on the road last year while Williams played one of his worst games as a Bear. But if they have to turn to Keenum, the odds of a win go from long to astronomical.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's still a few days left in this week for Bagent to clear the concussion protocol, so it's too soon for Bears fans to panic, but they might consider keeping that panic button handy. With all due respect to Case Keenum, author of the Minneapolis Miracle, he's well past his prime and would force the Bears into desperate measures to cobble together a winning game plan.

If both Williams and Bagent are ultimately ruled out for Week 3, the Bears would also likely call up undrafted rookie Miller Moss from the practice squad to serve as the backup to Keenum. They would be in a truly worst-case scenario should Moss have to see the field against the Eagles for even one snap.