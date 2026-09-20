Caleb Williams injury update: Latest News on Bears QB's Status in Week 2 Game

The Chicago Bears have a major injury concern with quarterback Caleb Williams in the second half of the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams was scrambling on a play in the fourth quarter and it appeared he suffered a non-contact leg injury in the process. Adding to the concern, Wiliams could clearly be heard yelling in pain while he was on the ground.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Williams' status in the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Caleb Williams injury update

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Williams is going to get an MRI on his injured hamstring on Monday, so we should know the severity by then.

Bears QB Caleb Williams is scheduled to undergo imaging on his injured hamstring Monday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: The Bears announced that Williams is officially ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The fact that it's not a knee or Achilles injury is good news initially, but a hamstring injury is capable of keeping Williams out for a long time, so he isn't out of the woods yet.

We'll just have to wait for more tests to know exactly the severity.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: Williams has been carted to the locker room for further evaluation on his right leg. Still no official word from the team, but his day is over. Now, the concern is just how serious his injury is.

Caleb Williams gives a thumbs up as he's carted off the field.



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/omeGyES2s5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

It's definitely a leg injury for Williams, but we don't know exactly what area of his leg is hurt, nor do we know the severity.

END OF UPDATE

Williams had to be helped off the field by trainers. There is no official update on his status as of this writing, but it doesn't look good. We'll update this page as more information becomes available.

As we previously mentioned, Williams was yelling in pain while he was writhing on the ground and he needed assistance getting off the field, as he couldn't put any weight on his leg.

A non-contact injury is extremely troubling, as it's usually the sign of a serious injury. We can only hope that is not the case here.

Here's the play in which Williams got hurt.

The play on which Caleb Williams was hurt: pic.twitter.com/Wb1945Z1uG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

Impact of Caleb Williams' injury

Caleb Williams is the franchise. He is everything to this team and it goes without saying a serious injury would be a devastating blow to the Bears' 2026 season, and likely the death blow.

That said, the Bears do have a good backup quarterback in Tyson Bagent, so they're in a better spot than most teams would be in the same situation. Head coach Ben Johnson has expressed a ton of confidence in the backup signal-caller in the past.

"I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL. His preseason tape over the past few years has probably confirmed that in my opinion," Johnson said. "But if I took myself out of the equation, I want what's best for him. If he would like an opportunity to start I certainly hope he can get that somewhere."

Bagent is a good player, no doubt, but he is not Williams and the Bears' offense will be downgraded significantly without the starting quarterback.

Chicago Bears 2026 schedule

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on in the rain before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1: at Carolina Panthers (Win, 59-37)

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: vs. New York JEts

Week 5: at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: at Detroit Lions

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings