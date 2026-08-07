What Kalif Raymond Is Learning from Bears Rookie Can Prolong a Career

When the Bears signed former Lions return man and receiver Kalif Raymond in free agency, they quickly followed by drafting Zavion Thomas.



The perfect mentor-student relationship was envisioned, and apparently it's working out this way.



A receiver/return man almost 32 years old is able to convey what he knows about the league to the rookie, who could fit into the same role for the team. Raymond sees the right attitude in the youngster, to go with raw talent.

Yet, it seems the young receiver can also help the veteran.

#Bears rookie WR Zavion Thomas is a speedster who will find his way into the offense and special teams. A gadget player who will 100% be used for trick plays in coach Johnson’s offense and will work his way into an eventual WR3 role. #bearscamp pic.twitter.com/CZWvlaqlwI — Chase Salzman (@BearDownReport_) August 6, 2026

Raymond cited his own relationship as a student with players like Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Benny Fowler, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jordan Norwood doing the mentoring, and understands the bendefits of this type of dynamic in a receiver corps.

"So a lot of guys helping me, and then through those trials and tribulations, I learned that this game is very, very, very hard," Raymond said. "So, why not give back to see somebody else kind of skip the stuff that you kind of had to go through the valleys for?"

Student teaches the mentor

It's more than this. Actually, Raymond now is learning some things from the youngster regarding conditioning.



"That guy, along with being incredibly talented, he is a sponge," Raymond said. "I’m so excited for who he is and who he’s going to be, but this is the coolest thing I’ll say: Two nights ago, he said, ‘Leef, I got a little ankle thing (exercise) I do.’ He said 'I’m going to send you this video of the ankle stuff I do every night.'

"He sent me a video of stuff, the ankles, he’s doing every night in the back."



The video involves exercises to keep the ankles flexible and it had Raymond thinking there's much more to this rookie than raw talent.



"Oh man, it's like ankle mobility, like just toe stretches, anterior tib for, you know, keep up the knees and ankles," Raymond said. "But just it's a small thing that ends up paying off over time because every night you go two weeks in, that's 14 days of ankle stability and stretching.

Kalif Raymond vs Jaylon Johnson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T6RUmN5chl — Bearsszn (@bearszn) August 3, 2026

"But it's a vet-type mindset to be disciplined and do something like that. And when he showed me that video, I was just happy to know that that's who he is."



In fact, Raymond's thinking some of this might do his own old bones some good.



"I’m looking at the videos like one, I need to get on this," he said. "No wonder he’s so fast. But (No.) 2 is this kind of mentality that kind of creates that consistency, that discipline, that longevity, that will to be great later on.



"And he’s doing it now every night, and it’s so cool just to watch something as simple as that, how it can transition over to. No wonder he’s fast. No wonder he’s so disciplined, no wonder he’s so eager."



Raymond already did some stretching but has one other part to his own routine he finds helpful.



"But one thing I did that did help me is I touch top touch top speed at least once a week just, because you rev your engine up," Raymond said.

“The coolest thing about Ben [Johnson] is that he’s always evolving.”



Kalif Raymond on watching Ben Johnson be a “leader of men”: pic.twitter.com/JeRdfa9A3T — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 6, 2026

Raymond with the grab ... again

It's use it or lose it.

Apparently it's working, according to Johnson. It's obvious by all of the plays Raymond makes in practice. He had another huge impact catch for 23 yards and a first down at the sideline in the two-minute drill Thursday. A play later, he caught another pass in that drive to a score.



"The work ethic, the story behind the man, just to hear how he had to fight, scratch and claw to get to where he is today, he’s been cut multiple times and yet still one of the elite punt returners in this game," Johnson said. "He's going to make a difference on our offense as well.



"He's got elite speed, he can do things after the catch. I think he's a great role model for all of those guys."



.@BradBiggs says the Bears new No. 3 receiver Kalif Raymond is already bringing a lot of value as a veteran presence to the receiver room.



"It sounds like he's helping these guys in the room out a whole lot as well, and they got a high level of respect for him," says Biggs. pic.twitter.com/EzoVEnfYBj — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) August 5, 2026

The speed is palpable.



"I'm asking some of those defensive guys, if we had a 4x100 team here, who would they pick?" Johnson said. "Kalif's name is the first one. His play speed is just off the charts. He's made a significant impact so far.”



A mentor with speed isn't a bad combination for a receiver/return man who cost the Bears about $3.47 million for this season.



Kalif Raymond another good day.



Decisive fast route runner. Catches everything. Very detailed. Goes full speed every rep.



Two big catches on 2-minute drill today. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/21LqlrchoA — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 6, 2026