Kalif Raymond Torching the Competition Amid WR Battle at Bears Training Camp

After trading D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills, the Chicago Bears had a big void to fill at wide receiver.

While Moore had been disappointing in recent years, he was still a valuable member of the wide receivers room and his departure left Chicago in need of a veteran presence in a young group headlined by Rome Odunze and Luther Burden.

The Bears' solution to that problem was Kalif Raymond, who has long been considered the favorite for the WR3 role over Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas.

On Day 2 of training camp, Raymond was the star of the show. His 54-yard touchdown catch on a deep ball from Caleb Williams was the play of the day, and the veteran wideout was plenty active beyond his highlight catch.

"Kalif Raymond has been impressive since OTA’s (and) mini camp and he’s picking up right where he left off," former Bears tight end and Chicago Sports Network's Clay Harbor said. "He’s quick, he’s fast, (he's) shifty, he catches the ball. Well, he’s gonna be a weapon this year. He was the player of the day today."

"Raymond was on the receiving end of the 54-yard touchdown pass from Williams on Thursday, but that wasn’t the only catch he made. Raymond seemed to be all over the field with the first-team offense during practice," the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond said. "His status as a savvy vet and his previous experience in Johnson’s offense could give him a leg up over second-year receiver Jahdae Walker or rookie Zavion Thomas."

Kalif Raymond torching the competition

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another thing that gives Raymond a leg up over Thomas and Walker is his expansive knowledge of head coach Ben Johnson's offensive system. Lest we forget, Raymond played in Johnson's scheme for three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

We also know that Johnson loves versatile pieces like Raymond, who can impact the game from anywhere on the field. He can just as easily rip off a big play on a jet sweep as he can on a deep ball down the field like he did at practice on Thursday.

Raymond is also one of the NFL's elite returners, which gives him yet another avenue to impact a football game.

While Raymond shines, we haven't heard much about Walker, and Thomas experienced some growing pains on Thursday that will at least temporarily hurt his chances of garnering a role in 2026.

There's still a long way to go between now and the start of the 2026 season, but nobody should be penciling Raymond in as anything less than the No. 3 wide receiver for Chicago.