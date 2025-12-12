Where Ben Johnson sees Mike Martz's influence on this Bears offense

The big-play aspect of this Bears offense has been apparent since the season opened, and they're still ranked second for explosive plays.

It's the kind of production one former Bears offensive coordinator was known for as a head coach and coordinator, and that's Mike Martz. Of course, Martz's offense in Chicago didn't rate with his great attack in St. Louis, but don't confuse Martz and his greatest show on turf at St. Louis with how Johnson's offense is moving the ball, either.

Former Rams QB Kurt Warner made such comparisons in his role as an analyst but this seems a real stretch of the imagination.

If they're even branches on the same offensive tree, so to speak, then it's a branch on the opposite side, far away from each other.

“I've met him a couple times and I've got a ton of respect for the guy," Johnson said Friday about Martz. "I remember going to dinner with him when I was in Miami.

One of the GREATEST OFFENSIVE MINDS EVER!! Said that Ben Johnson is a generational talent, that comes every once in a while. Also, Mike Martz is the coach Ben’s offense is from. pic.twitter.com/urBwlYJsQg — Art Vandelay🇨🇭 (@myblulife) January 22, 2025

"It was me and a couple other coaches, and he could just talk for hours and you’re just a sponge soaking it all in. He certainly believes in what he believes in."

There's no doubt about that. Bears fans can vouch for this.

Those Rams had tremendous production overall, ranking first in the league in points and yardage three straight years. They had the wide receiver and QB talent to pull off a bombs-away style.

Just like in St. Louis, Martz didn't exactly leave Chicago to great fanfare and well-wishers the way former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio did, especially after convincing the right people he couldn't use popular Bears tight end Greg Olsen.

For $200k, George McCaskey gave Todd Collins (40 years old) an entire quarter in THE single biggest game in franchise history. Wind chill -4°F, 12mph winds. Painful memory to revisit, but we cannot let it slide.



Mike Martz giving the offseason story in the video.#Bears #NFL pic.twitter.com/0ZrBVZbMh8 — Jacob (@jacob_tlss) September 28, 2024

It resulted in a trade, and the Bears' offense spiraled downward..

It is in this area where it is almost comical someone could see similarities between Johnson's attack and Martz's, because this Bears offense has a heavy emphasis on using multiple tight ends. Martz's attack shunned their use as receivers. Johnson has two tight ends on the field 40.7% of the plays, according to Sharp Football Analytics.

#OTD in 2010, the #Bears hired Mike Martz as offensive coordinator.



Never forget Jay Cutler's thoughts on Mike pic.twitter.com/6eOg5rNNsk — Bears On Tap (@BearsOnTap) February 1, 2024

No tight end made more than 38 receptions in his Rams attack, which lasted from 1999-2005. Tight ends in the 30s was rare. In fact, they had three seasons when no tight end caught as many as 16 passes.

Johnson did see one small link and even invoked the name of another former Bears offensive coordinator in doing so.

What Ben Johnson has done in one year is unreal. Completely rebuilt the OL, has a great run game with Swift and a 7th round rookie, and endless easy buttons. If Caleb can fix his footwork to stop spraying so much, their offense is going to be unstoppable. — Luke (@LukeMiles04) December 7, 2025

"Here's what I would say is it was when (former Bears OC) Bill Lazor took over at Miami (as OC), he kind of had this vision of bringing Chip Kelly's run game and combining it with Mike Martz's digit system offense," Johnson said. "So, indirectly, I've been influenced by that digit system.

"We did it for a couple years and so I do have a little bit of familiarity in terms of how (Martz) would coach some of that stuff. We brought him in and he's talked to the staff about it. So yeah, there are elements of that."

🔥 Shedeur. HoF Kurt Warner. #12 Has Shown He is a Franchise QB 💛



"Each game he's made some plays and big time throws. He's shown enough to be a starting NFL QB and lead a franchise. He's shown the accuracy he had in college. He throws a very catchable ball" https://t.co/W9BX8qFudh pic.twitter.com/46kuEJKp6W — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) December 10, 2025

The Bears appear more influenced by another one of their own former offensive coordinators, John Shoop, than by Martz. Shoop was a mentor for Johnson. Still, this is an attack developed in Detroit with Johnson participating, then brought to Chicago.

"But I think I've talked about the root of this offense is we're more of a mutt," Johnson added. "There's stuff all over the place, and I think that's where a lot of these teams are at this point.

"I don't know if there's a true West Coast offense out there anymore. There's a lot of plays out there and everyone has the ability to morph every week."

Greg Olsen calling Bears games just makes me sad. Thanks, Mike Martz! — Matt Diller (@mattdiller83) November 9, 2025

X: BearsOnSI