Tyrique Stevenson's return means decision for Bears at cornerback

Tyrique Stevenson's return to the Bears' secondary this week can definitely benefit a defense giving up too many big plays.

Whether they'll get back wide receiver Rome Odunze is less clear.

Stevenson was able to get through a full practice Friday after a hip injury kept him out of consecutive games. He'll be available to play Sunday and has been removed from the injury report.

This gives defensive coordinator a decision to make between Stevenson on the outside or Nahshon Wright, and possibly even Jaylon Johnson.

Normally, that isn't even option but Johnson continues to work his way back from core muscle surgery. Even though he has played two straight games, they have not wanted to tax him too much and his play totals haven't been at the level during games as they were before the injury.

Johnson's passer rating against is at 103.3 and he has allowed 70% completions. Both Wright and Stevenson are far better. Wright allows 57.3% completions and has a 79.9 passer rating against whn targeted, while Stevenson allows 58.8% completions and has a passer rating against of 89.7.

So they could rotate the three. Removing Wright entirely wouldn't make much sense as he has five interceptions and three fumble recoveries to lead the NFL in takeaways.

As for Odunze, he was limited for practice a third straight day. He is questionable and will be a game-time decision to face Cleveland unless they alter his designation on Saturday.

Prior to Friday's practice, Johnson had labeled the work done by Stevenson and Odunze "...a good step in the right direction." At the time, he didn't want to make a statement about their availability.

If the Bears wanted to make certain they had Odunze available for their second showdown with Green Bay on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Soldier Field, they would rest him one more week to let his injured foot heal. He missed the first Packers game.

Without Odunze, they would again rely on Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden as they did last week. Zaccheaus was on the injury report earlier this week but is no longer on it.

The only Bears listed as out this week are nickel back Kyler Gordon (groin) and veteran special teams player Travis Homer (ankle). C.J. Gardner-Johnson would be in slot coverage without Gordon available.

No one else besides Odunze, Gordon, and Homer has an injury designation for the Cleveland game.

The Browns will be without starting right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and starting right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion). As a result of Teller's injury, former Bears guard Teven Jenkins could start against his old team. He had a shoulder injury but was designated available for Sunday's game.

.@ChicagoBears @kylemonangai serious question to all you football lovers...Is Monangai the most difficult RB to tackle in this league after 14 weeks? Lots of evidence @RFootball #dabears #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fe0IVrdB3E — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 11, 2025

