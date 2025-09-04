Opener against Bears uncertain for two key absent Vikings starters
Two key Minnesota Vikings starters who have been missing practices remain questions for Monday night's game against the Bears at Soldier Field.
Safety Harrison Smith and left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed Thursday's practice according to the first injury report issued by the Vikings.
Also missing were running back Zavier Scott and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.
Smith has been out for almost a month because of a "personal injury" situation while Darrisaw continues to rehab after suffering a torn ACL last year seven games into the season. Scott has an ankle injury and Williams a hamstring.
Smith had been part of a walkthrough on Wednesday, according to Minnesota Vikings On SI, and the plan was to ramp him up toward playing in the opener. Needless to say, missing Thursday's practice entirely does not look like he's ramping toward availability.
Darrisaw had actually participated in Wednesday's practice, according to Will Ragatz of Minnesota Vikings On SI.
"He looks really good," coach Kevin O'Connell had told reporters. "I think he surprised even himself early on in training camp, as we began that crafted plan by Tyler (Williams) and the doctors and Christian himself. He's had some really good progression days where we've been able to stack it up."
Two other Vikings were on the report but are apparently no longer bothered by injuries. Starting outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel went through a full practice Thursday after he had an issue with a neck injury. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who had a hand injury earlier in training camp, was able to go through a full practice.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had hamstring problems early in training camp but has long since recovered from that and is not on the injury report.
If Darrisaw is unable to go, Justin Skule is the backup left tackle. Theo Jackson is the backup safety to Smith. Skule is a former 49ers and Buccaneers backup who has 17 career starts. Jackson is in his fourth Vikings season but has not started yet.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI