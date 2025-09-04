Bears Injury Report: T.J. Edwards' hamstring now a real problem
The first Bears injury report Thursday revealed the nature of Bears injuries and also where they're in trouble heading into Monday night's game with Minnesota.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards had been absent from Wednesday's practice and the report cited a hamstring injury which would have caused him to sit out Thursday, as well, but there was no practice held. It doesn't bode well for Monday's game against running back Aaron Jones and Minnesota's running game.
Roschon Johnson's foot injury would have had him out if there had been practice while backup cornerback Josh Blackwell would have also missed practice with a groin injury.
Johnson has been out since Aug. 7 and Blackwell since the Buffalo Bills preseason game.
The projection of injuries by the team had cornerback Jaylon Johnson (calf-groin) and running back Kyle Monangai (hamstring) both limited if there had been practice.
Monangai hasn't been a full participant since he played in the preseason opener against Miami while Jaylon Johnson missed all of training camp and has just returned this week to practices.
Return man Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (oblique) are returning now and would have practiced in full on Thursday.
Robinson had played in the last preseason game but Duvernay was out since the preseason opener.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI