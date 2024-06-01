Partial Bears Defense Works at Avoiding Last Year's Start
When the Bears finished Week 2 of OTAs, the defensive lineup facing quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense was a bit alarming.
No Montez Sweat, no DeMarcus Walker, no T.J. Edwards, no Jaylon Johnson, no Kevin Byard and no Jaquan Brisker. Half the starting defense missed the final practice.
It's not shocking because they're voluntary workouts and different players are in and out of them during the summer, but it does seem to run contrary to the goal of the defense. And if the full starting defense isn't available, it doesn't help the offense or Caleb Williams get as sharp as they can.
"Just getting to a hot start, you know, starting fast and, you know, not waiting," middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said, describing what they want to see on the defensive side.
Last year it didn't work this way and took until midseason before the defense began asserting itself.
This time they have an advantage even if some are missed Friday's opportunity to improve. The schedule lends itself to a better start because they'll be in camp earlier and playing an extra preseason game along with getting in the extra practice time.
Now, however, they're well aware of what needs to be done on defense. Last year Edmunds was among six new players to the scheme on opening day. Only Byard, at safety, is new to it this time.
"I think anytime you're new to something it takes a little time to get adjusted," Edmunds said. "That's no excuse there—that’s just the reality of it."
Not only were they new, but Edmunds and Walker missed big parts of training camp/preseason with injuries and the entire group didn't have Montez Sweat as a pass rush force and multiplier until midseason.
"It wasn’t just me—a lot of guys' first time there," Edmunds said. "So we all was learning something. We all was going through some of the same things. We all went through adversity together as a team. We stayed together. Those guys trusted in me, I trusted in those guys and ultimately we went out there and wanted to win.
"Each and every day no matter if it went good good or no matter if it went bad, we came out the next day wanting to get better. When you have a team with that mindset, sky's the limit. That's our mindset. That's my mindset. Good or bad, I'm always going to come back ready to get better."
The only question before the defense then at this point is if they all are committed to that same mindset as only Edmunds, Tyrqiue Stevenson, Jack Sanborn, Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter played against Williams and starters on Friday.
It was only the sixth OTA and many of those absent had been at the other practices.
"We're going to coach the guys that are here, and I understand that, but the guys who aren't here have been very communicative," coach Matt Eberflus said. "They've talked to me, I've talked to them, and they don't have to do that, there's not obligation to do that, but they've been that way just out of respect. That's been ongoing and that's how we operate here."
The voluntary becomes mandatory next week and then the entire defense will be available to face Williams and the offense.
They both can use the work.
"Taking it one day at a time, understanding it's going to be ups and downs, that's the league, you know what I mean?" Edmunds said. "Everybody goes through that but those are the times that make you who you are and that's what we're building on right now."
At least they know what they're doing now even if they aren't always available working together toward the start of camp.
