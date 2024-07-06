Pinpointing Most Indispensable Bears on Training Camp Roster

Kickers were 79.6% from 40-49 yards throughout 2023. Cairo Santos went 8 for 10.



Anders Carlson was 4 for 8 during the regular season and from 41 with a chance to put GB up a touchdown late in the 4th to clinch a NFC title game birth...



Ding dong the doink is dead. pic.twitter.com/8v1POZS1sB