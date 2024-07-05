Caleb Williams' Versatility Can Lead to Fast NFC North Rise
Bears frustrations at quarterback within the NFC North took a different turn when they had Justin Fields.
If they couldn't be better than any of the other three teams at the quarterback position, at least they'd be different. No one else had a QB who could hurt a defense in the various ways Fields could, although he definitely didn't inflict enough damage as a passer.
Now it's back to trying to beat them with a more conventional quarterback, albeit one who will run more than the standard pocket passer.
There has been a shift in the NFC North now and Jared Goff has become the top pocket passer but Jordan Love is rising fast. The annual All-NFC North team selected by On SI NFC North publishers reflects the change.
Caleb Williams starts out at No. 3 for NFC North QBs, ahead of only the Minnesota Sam Darnold/J.J. McCarthy QB combo.
With Williams' ability to throw but also run, it might not be long before he ascends the way Love did last year or even rises above those QBs who are basically pocket passers.
1. QB Jared Goff
The emergence of Goff has been a welcome surprise for Lions fans. After beginning his tenure believed to be a bridge to the future, the veteran has revitalized his career and taken the reins of the franchise. He was rewarded for leading the team to the NFC Championship game with a hefty contract extension.
Still just 29 years old, Goff is now piloting the team through its Super Bowl window. The pressure will be on to win right away, but the passer has proven he can do what it takes to do so. Detroit has built a strong offense around him, so he has the necessary weapons to succeed.
Goff has played at a high level over the past two seasons and was in the top five in the league in both passing yards and touchdowns last season. His timing on passes and ball security have both been greatly improved since his first season in Detroit, which allows the Lions to thrive.
The Lions have their core foundation in place heading into a pivotal 2024 season. GM Brad Holmes has not been shy about his confidence in Goff since acquiring him in 2021, and that confidence has since been rewarded.
2. Jordan Love
Jordan Love’s greatness has been etched into stone. After all, he’s going to sign a contract extension that might make him the highest-paid player (by annual salary) in NFL history. He’s one of the MVP favorites. So, once again, the Packers have a great quarterback piloting the franchise.
That’s the consensus, anyway. The reality is Love has a lot to prove this season.
Love’s greatness is based on one-half season. During the first half of his debut season as the starter, Love ranked last in the NFL in interceptions and near the bottom in completion percentage and passer rating. In leading the Packers to a 6-2 finish to the regular season and a berth in the playoffs, he ranked first in interceptions, second in touchdowns, second in passer rating and third in completion percentage down the stretch.
Now, he’s got to do it September through January (or perhaps February).
There’s no reason why he shouldn’t. He’s poised and mature. His arm is strong and accurate. He’s intelligent and athletic. Love took his lumps last season and was stronger for it. Moreover, he’s got one of the best skill-position groups in the NFL, even if no one outside of Wisconsin has heard of the likes of Jayden Reed or Luke Musgrave.
If Love is who everyone thinks he is, the Packers are set to embark on another decade-plus of being Super Bowl contenders.
3. Caleb Williams
Williams faces a situation where he is set up to succeed immediately but offseason hype has elevated pressure high enough that it seems like there's almost no way for him to begin at a satisfactory level. After all, even the best rookies are unprepared for what they face, with the exception, it seems, of C.J. Stroud last year.
Throughout the offseason Williams fought through learning the offense, the cadences used and all nuances of facing a top NFL defenses. By the end of minicamp and OTAs, Williams looked more decisive and NFL quality than at the outset. He dropped throws into open spots within zone defenses for receivers to find or made spirals into tight windows. He threw off the defense with his eye fakes alone during early practices, which infuriated veteran linebackers. His short throws were far more accurate than those Bears receivers had become used to seeing.
Williams’ knack for off-platform throws on extended plays occurred more frequently, as well, and coaches weaponized this by running extended plays in unpadded scrimmages. Next to come: doing all of this against live fire in padded practices at camp.
For once, the Bears appear to have a passer they thought they had in the draft. It all comes down to protecting him and whether the defense keeps it close in games. All signs are he has sufficient weapons for a rookie season more approximating that of former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow than last year’s No. 1, Bryce Young.
Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
4. Sam Darnold/J.J. McCarthy
It's been reported that McCarthy could start Week 1 against the Giants if he meets specific benchmarks. The problem is that nobody outside of TCO Performance Center in Eagan knows what those benchmarks are and head coach Kevin O'Connell is already on record saying Darnold is QB1 entering training camp.
If McCarthy does become the starter at some point this season, he'll be in rare air – just like Caleb Wiliams in Chicago – getting to start as a rookie first-round pick who is actually surrounded by marquee talent. First-round quarterbacks thrown into the fire as a rookie usually have experiences closer to what Darnold had in New York in 2018 when he looked up in the huddle and saw Robbie Chosen and Quincy Enunwa. In Minnesota, whether it's Darnold or McCarthy, the starting quarterback will walk into the huddle with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill.
That idea that Minnesota's supporting cast might be too good for Darnold or McCarthy to fail is supported by the fact that head coach Kevin O'Connell was slick enough to call an offense that made Josh Dobbs look good for a hot second and helped Nick Mullens throw for more than 800 yards in two starts against the Lions late last season.
There are a lot of unanswered questions, but the Vikings are built to help the quarterback find success.
