Preseason Bears Favorite Gets Activated for First NFL Action

The Bears have removed Larry Borom from injured reserve and elevated Reddy Steward, an undrafted rookie defensive back from Troy.

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears have brought up preseason favorite Reddy Steward from the practice squad via standard elevation.
A preseason favorite joined the Bears roster Saturday while offensive lineman Larry Borom officially came off of injured reserve and is the likely starter at left tackle against Arizona.

Borom has been out all year after a preseason ankle injury.

Perhaps surprising is Borom was not joined by Ryan Bates in coming off IR. Bates has been on IR since just after the opener with a shoulder injury and the team on Saturday ruled him out for the game with Arizona. His 21-day window for being reinstated opened this week, so the Bears can still bring him back

Instead, looking for extra depth heading into the game, the Bears elevated tackle Jake Curhan through standard elevation. They had Curhan throughout the offseason and training camp after signing the former Seattle Seahawk during free agency. Then they cut him and put him on the practice squad. Curhan had been with Seattle since 2021 and had 33 games played with nine starts.

This means the Bears wouldn't necessarily have to move guard Matt Pryor to left tackle if they have another injury at left tackle in this game.

Starting left tackle Braxton Jones and backup Kiran Amegadjie are out with injuries this week.

Steward, who is 5-11, 173 pounds, is a backup at slot cornerback from Troy. He led the Bears in interceptions during preseason with two after he seemed to make a habit out of picking off passes in training camp, whether thrown by Caleb Williams or one of the backups. He took one of the picks back for a touchdown against Kansas City.

