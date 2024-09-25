Pryor Notice Not Required for This Bears Lineman to Be Ready
Bears monstrous offensive lineman Matt Pryor knows his strength, and he might need to use it this week.
"Since I came into the league, versatility has been a big foundation in my career," Pryor said. "I take great pride in being able to move around on the O-line."
It could be right tackle for Pryor this week, or it could be back to right guard. The back injury to Darnell Wright means Pryor could line up at right tackle instead of at right guard, where he was last week in place of Nate Davis.
"As of right now, I'm at guard," Pryor said. "I've trained everywhere though in the offseason.
"So if it comes down to it, I'll be able to switch out if need be.
The significance of Pryor being at guard as preparation began to face the Rams Sunday at Soldier Field is that the right tackle spot could be open for rookie Kiran Amegadjie if they choose to keep Pryor in Davis' od spot.
Using the third-round pick is something coach Matt Eberflus said they're considering should wright not be able to get over the back issue. It would be is debut after he missed all of training camp and offseason rehabbing quad surgery.
"He's continuing to improve," Eberflus said. "He's a guy that;s super smart in terms of the mentals and the technique is improving every single week and we're working hard to get him there."
Using a rookie would be an entirely new issue for the embattled offensive line.
Pryor might be a sub but they've had only positive situations come about from using him. Last week he replaced Davis as right guard starter and didn't struggle. Either position would be fine with the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder but there is a difference.
"I'd just say the quickness," Pryor said. "At guard you don't have as much time for you to figure out what your defender is going to do. You've kind of got to get on there quicker as opposed to tackle, where you know you're sitting a little bit deeper. You don't have to worry about where the quarterback is as much. So, you've got time to kind of read your defender."
Going from one spot to the other has been his calling card in his 25 starts and 78 total games played.
"I've been in weeks where, for instance in Indiana in '21, I was at right tackle the whole week and then last second, everybody got hit with COVID and I had to play right guard," Pryor said. "So it's no different.
"As far as schemes go, it's kind of the same thing. Just flip it in your head. But the work as far as getting combinations with who you're playing next to is what makes a difference."
He held his own even in that extreme COVID situation.
"Yeah, it was fine," Pryor said. "I didn't struggle with it. I think we were playing Arizona, but it was a good week."
