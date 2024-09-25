Pryor Notice Not Required for This Bears Lineman to Be Ready

#Bears will have to weigh options if Darnell Wright is not available on Sunday.



2 options could be:



Nate Davis at RG and Matt Pryor at RT -- or -- Pryor at RG and rookie 3rd rd pick Kiran Amegadjie at RT#Rams D is 31st in points, 29th vs pass, 30th vs run & 31st on 3rd down