Ranking Bears 'leader of men' options after Mike Vrabel's hiring
The first Bears candidate to interview for head coach came off the board when the New England Patriots reached agreement Sunday with Mike Vrabel.
It had seemed a long shot for the Bears to hire Vrabel since three days before their Jan. 8 interview because the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo then after one season. Vrabel, a former Patriots player, was a natural in New England after they had a pathetic effort to meet the Rooney Rule requirements.
Some Bears fans had seen Vrabel as more of a modern Mike Ditka type and also a proven commodity.
This was important because neither Matt Nagy nor Matt Eberflus had head coaching experience before being hired in Chicago. Nagy had some success and Eberflus virtually none. There's nothing certain about hiring experienced coaches to be the head coach, as John Fox proved.
The leader of men idea doesn't necessarily mean a loud guy who hollers at his players but a better vocal leader and presence both before and after games while addressing the team. Players like someone they can relate to but not necessarily someone who is there to browbeat them. It's a fine line to walk.
Eberflus and his HITS principle obviously failed at it and he had players after his first season complaining about a lack of communication when they held their exit interviews. This never seemed to be resolved and it exploded in the form of the Hail Mary pass and Jaylon Johnson challenging Eberflus openly after the Thanksgiving Day Detroit debacle at game's end.
So this leaves an entire sub-sect of Bears followers who need this "leader of men" type instead of the offensive side guru.
Here's what's left for them to choose from for their poster boy ranked in order. Note Ben Johnson and some offensive style coaches won't appear here but plenty of Bears would be happy to follow their lead if they can put up 40 points a game the way Detroit does.
1. Brian Flores
He's the leader of all men except for Tua Tagovailoga. The Dolphins QB complained about being browbeaten by Flores. Flores is more than a tough guy-leader type. His defensive scheme rated No. 1 for using the blitz in his two Vikings seasons at 38.9% in 2024 and 51.5% in 2023, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. Flores is coming for your quarterback, but might upset his own quarterback in the process. Flores is still in the playoffs so there will be a wait.
2. Aaron Glenn
His interview was Saturday. He's not necessarily the "screaming mimi" but has the effect of a holler guy, maybe more of a Mike Tomlin type who gets players to follow him because they like his message and like his intensity.
3. Pete Carroll
He already interviewed and his energy and positive attitude definitely inspire. His inability to win a playoff game since 2016 scare off those who see him as finished at age 73 as a result.
4. Thomas Brown
The Bears interim coach had an effect in the locker room, though not on the team's record. Winning that game in Green Bay may have provided him with an extra boost. He's interviewing for Seattle offensive coordinator as someone else has recognized his potential as a leader of men and offensive play caller.
5. Ron Rivera
The Bears are giving their former defensive coordinator an interview Sunday, according to a report by Brad Biggs of the Tribune. People might not remember Rivera as a screamer but those of us who covered the team daily remember a practice closed to the public in Bourbonnais where he waited until the practice ended and it was quiet as offensive players were leaving and equipment was being hauled off and he went drill sargeant on them for several minutes. Players slouched off the field and gave better effort at future practices. Rivera was definitely an inspiring type in Washington as Commanders coach as he stayed on the job and battled squamous cell carcinoma.
6. Todd Monken
The Ravens offensive coordinator is that rare "leader of men" type from the offensive side. His schemes are impressive but he has a loud manner and hands-on approach that many defensive players would enjoy.
7. Anthony Weaver
The Dolphins defensive coordinator is a bit like Glenn, lacking an overtly obnoxious presence, more cerebral and common sense. He might be more of a modern leader type.
8. Kliff Kingsbury
He's not going to go R. Lee Ermey on anybody but everyone seems to like his personality and coaching style on offense, along with his play design. Quarterbacks, especially, haven taken to him including No. 18 on the Chicago Bears.
9. Matt Campbell
The Iowa State coach has been more a leader of boys than a leader of men so far.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI