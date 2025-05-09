Running back with 42-inch vertical leap among Bears camp tryouts
The Bears' weekend rookie minicamp will include 23 undrafted rookie tryouts and several players are at positions of real team need, including running back.
These tryouts are in addition to the regular drafted rookies and undrafted players who have signed contracts.
One of the ways prospects can catch scouts' eyes, whether they managed to do it on the field or not, is with an incredible number. Portland State running back Christian Grubb had one from his pro day that is sure to open eyes and spin heads.
Grubb had a 42-inch vertical jump.
Only one player had a leap so high at the combine and that was safety Nick Emmanwori at 43 inches.
Usually pro day times are rather suspect but a vertical is performed pretty much the same way with an objective measuring device at every locale.
It would seem Grubb must have been playing the wrong position. A 42-inch leap is more in line with a receiver or a defensive back.
Grubb ran the ball 73 times for 409 yards, a 5.6-yard average, over two Portland State seasons. He only caught six passes for 18 yards. Grubb was at UCLA from 2019-22 but red-shirted and then took a COVID-19 year. He had barely played for the Bruins before leaving.
The other players being given tryouts at a need position are edge rushers Cole Nelson from Virginia Tech and Nana Asare Osafo-Mensah from TCU.
Osafo-Mensah is 6-3, 259 and played most of his career at Notre Dame. He made eight career sacks and 19 tackles for loss. With the Fighting Irish, he had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss in four years before going to TCU.
Nelson (6-3, 251) made nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss at Virginia Tech.
A few other players getting a tryout of note include a pair of UCLA DBs and gigantic tackle Brayden Keim from Brigham Young. Keim is listed in scouting reports at 6-foot-8, 322 but BYU had him at 6-9 on some of its rosters.
The unusual aspect of Keim's tryout is he'd be a 27-year-old undrafted rookie if a team signed him. He did a Mormon mission from 2016-18 in Scotland and Ireland before his college career began.
Two other players with unusual size for their positions are UCLA's DBs, safety Bryan Addison and cornerback Devin Kirkwood. Addison is 6-foot-4 and Kirkwood 6-3.
The camp will also include several Bears players already under contract. Wide receiver John Jackson, tackle Theo "The Canadian Eagle" Benedet, linebacker Carl Jones Jr., quarterback Austin Reed and tight ends Joel Wilson and Jordan Murray will participate in the workouts and meetings that run through Sunday.
Bears undrafted rookie tryouts
P Lachian Wilson, California
QB Matthew Downing, Elon
RB Christian Grubb, Portland State
DB Bryquice Brown, Boston College
DB Sheldon Arnold, Central Florida
DB Jeremiah Walker, Stephen S. Austin
DB Jordan Mahoney, Arkansas State
DB Bryan Addison, UCLA
DB Devin Kirkwood, UCLA
DB Isaiah Greene, Campbell
TE Reggie Brown, Tulane
LB Michael Batton, Houston
TE Thomas Gordon, Northwestern
OL Sebastian Pares, Eastern Illinois
OL Vershon Lee, South Carolina
OL Vincent Murphy, Tulane
OL Brayden Keim, BYU
OL Emmit Bohle, Arizona State
WR Jeremiah Hunter, Washington
TE Dominick Mazotti, Mass-Amherst
DT Giovanni Paez, LSU
DE Nana Asare Osafo-Mensah, TCU
DE Cole Nelson, Va. Tech
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI