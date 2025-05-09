Potential headache looms for Bears after Colston Loveland's deal
Wow, that was easy.
Getting first-round draft pick Colston Loveland quickly signed to a reported $26 million, four-year deal with club option for Year 5 takes care of one Bears obstacle, although hardly a huge one.
The Bears did have to wait until July 17 before they signed Caleb Williams and knew for certain he'd be available for the start of their early training camp last year, so they're well ahead of the curb with Loveland and have eliminated any unforeseen headaches by getting their first pick under contract.
In this era of slotted signings, it's still rare when there is an actual holdout. It's also a paper work convenience now to have all of their Day 3 picks signed: Ruben Hyppolite II, Zah Frazier, Luke Newman and Kyle Monangai.
That leaves only their second-round picks and therein lies the possible holdout problems.
It might seem silly to think a second-rounder would hold out but 39th overall pick Luther Burden III, 56th pick Ozzy Trapilo and 62nd pick Shemar Turner might be waiting a while. No one can be sure right now.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans signed 33rd pick Jayden Higgins, a wide receiver, to a fully guaranteed contract. That's a problem because he reports it's the first time in NFL history for a second-rounder to get a fully guaranteed contract.
Now, it's safe to assume that after Higgins, the first second-rounder to sign this year, every agent is going to want their second-round pick to get guaranteed cash.
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger was taken just ahead of Higgins, then safety Nick Emmanwori at 35, and then running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 36. And offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and running back TreVeyon Henderson were taken just ahead of Burden.
Spotrac.com projects Burden is slotted for $10.95 million with a $4.605 million bonus.
It's not the cash but the fully guaranteed deal that could be a potential sticking point.
Trapilo is slotted for $7.71 million and Turner at $7.21 million. Again, it's not the cash but the guarantee.
When does the guaranteed money stop now? Is it after safety Andrew Mukuba of the Eagles at No. 64 to end the second round? Is it before Burden? Is it before Trapilo or Turner?
It's going to have to be sorted out.
Fortunately, in the meantime the players can still practice at rookie camp and take part in OTAs and minicamp if they haven't signed their contracts. They sign documents guaranteeing them the amount they would have received for a signed contract if they suffer an offseason practice injury.
Still, this is so Bears.
Leave it to their luck, or lack thereof. They have three second-round picks for the first time in their history and it comes in a year when second-round picks want fully guaranteed contracts.
