Special teams key to Bears roster moves and practice squad
Special teams moves dominated Bears actions on a day when they formed their practice squad.
The most surprising Bears roster cuts of all so far might have occurred on special teams a day after the 53-man cutdown. They released veteran long snapper Scott Daly and return man Devin Duvernay.
The Bears had an extra point blocked against Kansas City on a play that seemed to develop slowly.
After replacing Patrick Scales last year due to back surgery, Daly went out with an injury in London during a Bears win due to injury. They also had kicks blocked last year in successive games against Green Bay and Minnesota. The Bears brought rookie long snapper Luke Elkin back for the practice squad so this is an option.
The roster moves let them add former Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker D'Marco Jackson to the 53-man roster. Special teams were also in mind with those moves.
Jones not only was a second backup outside cornerback for the Bears in 2022-24 but also was a key coverage player on punts. He led the team in unassisted special teams tackles in 2023 with seven and had 11 of them in two seasons. He played gunner on punts, and the Bears just experienced a poor preseason from a punt coverage standpoint. Punter Tory Taylor had a 53.4-yard average but his net was only 39 yards.
Jackson was one of New Orleans' better special teams players when Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was head coach.
They have one practice squad spot available after they made signings if they did decide to bring back either Daly or Duvernay.
Duvernay figured to be their return man this year when he signed in free agency. His contributions as a wide receiver seemed to tail off throughout training camp and then he didn't return kicks and was missing practice late last week. Duvernay made only a 21-yard kick return in preseason and had no other returns.
The Bears have several other options on the roster for returns, particularly Olamide Zaccheaus or Luther Burden III on punts and Kyle Monangai or Jonathan Owens on kicks.
Practice Squad
The practice squad has 15 players on it and teams are allowed 16.
The rest of the Bears practice squad consists of players who had been cut this week:
- Wide receivers Maurice Alexander, JP Richardson and Miles Boykin
- Running back Brittain Brown
- Tight end Stephen Carlson
- Defensive linemen Jonathan Ford, Xavier Carlton, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Jamree Kromah
- Offensive linemen Jordan McFadden and Ricky Stromberg
- Linebacker Power Echols
- Defensive backs Tre Flowers and Mekhi Garner
