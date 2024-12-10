The Best News After Complete Bears Blowout Loss
It's not all doom and gloom for the Bears after an embarrassing 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
In the Bizarro World of Tankathon, Sunday was a victory. The Bears have cracked the top 10.
After falling to 4-9 with their seventh straight defeat, the Bears are now a top-10 team for the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is difficult for them to accomplish because they have played the toughest schedule in the NFL, based on this year's opponents' winning percentages (.566). Because of that, they lose a tiebreaker with everyone.
The loss, combined with wins by the Bengals and Saints, pushed the Bears all the way up to ninth in the order. They had the ninth pick last draft and took wide receiver Rome Odunze, besides taking Caleb Williams No. 1. They also had the ninth pick in 2023 but traded back one spot and took Darnell Wright.
As bad as they are, it's unlikely they could move a great deal higher, possible a few spots.
The logjam of bad teams ahead of the Bears in this climb for the top draft pick is formidable.
The Patriots, the Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Jets and Browns all have 3-10 records and are preventing the Bears from getting into the top few spots.
They within three games of moving into the top spot but time is running out with four games remaining.
They're one game behind their regular draft patsie, the Carolina Panthers.
The Raiders own the top spot at 2-11 and the Giants have same record but Vegas owns the tiebreaker.
The tougher the schedule faced, the worse your tiebreaker edge in this Bizarro World and the Bears easilyl face the toughest remaining schedule. They Bears' remaining opponents have a .769 winning percentage. No one else is close.
But the tiebreaker still means they'd need to lose more games than all of the 3-10 teams to get a better pick than those team.
