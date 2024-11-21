I was surprised to read that Caleb Williams had the 4th lowest checkdown% under pressure @BryKno, so I did some more research.



Turns out Caleb has the 5th highest scramble% under pressure (12.3%). But he is relatively bad at it. His 25.5% DVOA on all scrambles is 3rd worst. https://t.co/WRF5Kf4OHL pic.twitter.com/DiNg2nZ72s