D'Andre Swift Groin Injury the Last Thing Bears Need Now

The starting Bears running back has a previously unreported groin injury and missed Wednesday's practice as work began to face Minnesota's blitzing defense.

Gene Chamberlain

D'Andre Swift runs behind Braxton Jones looking for an opening against Green Bay. Swift suffered a groin injury in the game.
D'Andre Swift runs behind Braxton Jones looking for an opening against Green Bay. Swift suffered a groin injury in the game. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
A Bears key to beating the Vikings' blitz could be getting the ball to running backs in the passing game or letting the block in-coming defenders

The Bears could have trouble getting this accomplished if they're without D'Andre Swift.

The starting Bears running back missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury suffered Sunday against Green Bay but one previously unreported by the team.

"Yeah, just a little bit of a groin strain," coach Matt Eberflus said. "We gotta give him some rest. Those guys torque their legs and do a really good job and he's a high-twitch guy so we just gotta do a really good job of resting him the next day or two to make sure he's ready to go."

Eberflus painted it as a positive picture but until a player is actually practicing there's no reason to be this upbeat.

"We're hopeful. We're hopeful there," he said. "Again, it's all about progress, right, going through day-to-day. But we're hopeful."

The Bears also practiced without safety Elijah Hicks due to an ankle injury and without guard Ryan Bates due to a concussion.

The rest of their injury report included guard Teven Jenkins working only on a limited basis with an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week's game.

They've added to their 53-man roster by bringing in another potential wide receiver target in Collin Johnson, the 6-foot-6 wide receiver who had two TD catches in the preseason opener with Houston. They also officially signed safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

