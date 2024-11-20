D'Andre Swift Groin Injury the Last Thing Bears Need Now
A Bears key to beating the Vikings' blitz could be getting the ball to running backs in the passing game or letting the block in-coming defenders
The Bears could have trouble getting this accomplished if they're without D'Andre Swift.
The starting Bears running back missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury suffered Sunday against Green Bay but one previously unreported by the team.
"Yeah, just a little bit of a groin strain," coach Matt Eberflus said. "We gotta give him some rest. Those guys torque their legs and do a really good job and he's a high-twitch guy so we just gotta do a really good job of resting him the next day or two to make sure he's ready to go."
Eberflus painted it as a positive picture but until a player is actually practicing there's no reason to be this upbeat.
"We're hopeful. We're hopeful there," he said. "Again, it's all about progress, right, going through day-to-day. But we're hopeful."
The Bears also practiced without safety Elijah Hicks due to an ankle injury and without guard Ryan Bates due to a concussion.
The rest of their injury report included guard Teven Jenkins working only on a limited basis with an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week's game.
They've added to their 53-man roster by bringing in another potential wide receiver target in Collin Johnson, the 6-foot-6 wide receiver who had two TD catches in the preseason opener with Houston. They also officially signed safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.
