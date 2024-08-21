The Fault in Tyson Bagent's Idea of How Defenses Will Attack Bears
It's possible Caleb Williams might not get the treatment many rookie quarterbacks receive in the NFL from opposing defenses.
At least Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent laid out a scenario where it happens this way.
Bagent succinctly described what he thinks Williams can expect from defenses this season as a rookie. From the sound of what Bagent said, Williams will probably be accorded the respect you might think a first overall pick commands.
Don't count on it, though
Bagent was asked after Wednesday's practice if he feels confident he can step into the offense if necessary.
"One hundred percent," he said. "Not only have I gotten better over last year, but kind of like what you just hinted to, the team is significantly more dynamic than it was last year, and I don't think you can really go wrong no matter where you go with the ball on the field."
The explosiveness and dependability at wide receiver and with more targets at other positions, like tight end Gerald Everett and running back D'Andre Swift, make quarterback a true point guard position for the Bears rather one where the QB must do it all himself.
As a result of all those weapons, Bagent expects defenses to be more limited when facing the Bears.
"I don't expect us seeing a lot of man coverage, so it really just comes down to can we decipher out the crazy zone looks we're gonna get and still be able to have the good variations of routes run and still be on the same page," Bagent said.
All of the talented targets would spread teams out too much to be in man-to-man coverage because someone would be sure to beat the person covering them. So defenses will become more predictable.
The Bears need to become adept at zone beaters, at anticipatory throws to dead spots in zone coverage.
It's a theory, anyway.
In the NFL nothing is certain. Defensive coordinators come up with combination coverages. They play two-man, with a trailer and someone over the top so they get the best of both worlds.
What's more likely is Williams will get the full defensive playbook thrown at him, with various blitzes and disguised looks, zones and man-to-man coverage alike.
They don't care about what he has done in preseason or college ball.
It's welcome to the NFL, rookie. A young QB is an invitation to apply pressure and to deceive. If all the various weapons at his disposal are great, it's probably easier then to focus energies through deception and pressure on the passer to see if he cracks from inexperience. It's get him before he gets us. At least when they play Minnesota, they can definitely expect this anyway because Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores plays everyone that way. Others will try it against Williams, as well.
Bagent himself should know what the process was like. He had to come into five games and start four as an undrafted rookie QB out of Division II.
"I think last year as a rookie, just scrambling to kinda get the playbook down and taking any situational information, kinda in one ear out the other because I'm full steam ahead just trying to understand just what we're trying to do on this play," Bagent said. "I think now that I've got the full picture drawn up in my head, I know what the plays are, what formation we're running certain things out of, I've been able to kinda expand my mind into the situational aspect of football which has made the whole thing smoother and more comfortable for me."
And Williams is no different now than Bagent was last year, except his college experience came against better athletes at a higher level of ball and he has a better arm.
Williams is still an open invitation for defenses to attack. The bottom line is respect in the NFL is earned, even for No. 1 overall picks and offenses suddenly fully loaded with receiver talent.
Like C.J. Stroud last year, Williams will need to beat everything defenses can throw at him.
Only then, through experience, will he be able to dictate to opponents how they must play.
