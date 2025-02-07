.@Chiefs @treysmith is Interstate 65..Let’s ride! Every big run that @isiah_pachecoRB had was behind Trey. His play is contagious…just watch @tkelce block in this game; far more than just flashy TD’s. Chiefs can be a nasty physical run team if they stay with it#BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/8OOZuPQOjX