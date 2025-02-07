The huge points of interest for Bears in Super Bowl XIV matchup
Squares pools or prop bets aside, there is something to watch in this Super Bowl for Bears fans besides just pulling against the Chiefs because you're sick of 1) them winning and 2) Travis and Taylor.
One of those things has been beaten to death but it's going to be happening with even more frequency in the next month before the March 10 free agency negotiating period begins.
And there are others. Here are the top things for Bears fans to watch in Super Bowl LIX.
1. Trey Smith vs. Jalen Carter
This is the football version of Godzilla vs. King Kong. It's more interesting than that for Bears fans, though, as Smith is the right guard who could get into free agency. Then they could pair two former Tennessee linemen alongside each other—Smith and Darnell Wright.
It's a coin toss whether he really will get into free agency at the moment, although the Tribune's Brad Biggs suggested Friday on WSCR-AM 670 that it's a distinct possibility.
Still, letting a lineman this good go outright into the marketplace seems unlikely when there are players on the roster at other positions who are not nearly as good at what they do and easily could be jettisoned and replaced by someone cheaper so they could keep Smith.
"Is there a better guard in the NFL right now?" asked NFL Network analyst and former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger.
It's obvious he doesn't think there is from his analysis of game film at various times over the last two seasons.
Free agency beckons and Smith isn't letting it turn his head, he told reporters at the Super Bowl.
"No, not at all man, I haven't thought about it," Smith said. "I just want to win the Super Bowl. At the end of the day, while I'm with the Kansas City Chiefs, that's all I'm focused on is being the best Kansas City Chief I can be.
"And I try not to look too far in the future, man, I try to stay right in the present, just take it day by day, play by play right now."
It looks on film like Smith doesn't look past the man in front of him, and then shortly thereafter he's looking at the next person to knock down.
Since it is Carter being blocked by Smith, it's even more interesting to Bears fans because it's the player they could get blocking the one they could have had. They chose, instead, to trade back and draft Wright.
2. Becton vs. Pennel
If Smith isn't available, the Bears could always look at Philadelphia guard Mekhi Becton in free agency. Becton was a tackle with the Jets and the Eagles moved him to right guard, then found that he could play well despite lack of experience playing an interior line spot.
Being 6-foot-7, 364 pounds doesn't make it easy on a guard if they're pulling to block a lot. Also, the interior defensive linemen are more stout and plays develop quicker inside than at tackle, so a defensive tackle can be up inside the guard's "grill" so to speak very fast. A taller tackle type of player at guard wouldn't have the time to be ready to ward off the rush that he would outside at tackle. It's a size usually reserved for tackles but Becton was good enough that Pro Football Focus graded him sixth overall.
Becton will spend much of the time trying to battle former Bears defensive tackle Mike Penel.
The early call is Becton becomes a free agent but he's not ruling out returning to the Eagles.
"I don’t know what the future holds," he told Eagles podcaster Chase Senior at the Super Bowl. "I mean, if that's what's in the cards, I wouldn't be mad about it.”
With two good tackles on the team already, it seems unlikely they attempt to keep him in Philadelphia and he'd be an option if Smith is unavailable to the Bears.
3. Sweat shop
The Bears could turn into a defensive Sweat shop. Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat is a free agent who will be available and he could provide an excellent counter rusher to their own Sweat on the other side, Montez.
Sweat has 39 sacks in the last five seasons with with eight this season after he had 11 last year. He hasn't had the consistent pressure he had last year as he has 16 pressure after getting 25, 27 and 37 respectively over the last three years.
Free agency beckons.
"Yeah, yeah, I thought about it," Sweat said. "I I just want to play football I love the team, I love my time here. It is what it is but I just want to play football, honestly."
He changed agents in the offseason recognizing what's ahead.
Some of the projections of Sweat's value might keep him out of reach but it isn't as if he's a proven double-digit sack artist so those projections could be a bit high when they start to come near $20 million a year.
4. Charles in charge
Chiefs edge Charles Omenihu has a tough task lining up across from tackle Lane Johnson but in the playoffs has looked like he has the speed and quickness off the edge he had shown before tearing an ACL last year. It seems to have returned to the 6-5, 280-pounder after just one sack in six games this year. He had seven sacks in only 11 games before the injury last year, so there could be bigger things ahead for the former Texans and 49ers pass rusher.
5. Slot payout
The Bears will be looking for a slot receiver if Keenan Allen leaves. Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Deandre Hopkins will be available as unrestricted free agents. Smith-Schuster is a very affordable option, and Hopkins could be. It's always possible Allen would return but the price the Bears might be willing to pay for the slot would be much lower than last year.
6. Better fit
Chiefs backup tight end Peyton Hendershot has toiled this year in the shadow of Travis Kelce. He would be No. 2 again with the Bears, who can use a better second tight end after Gerald Everett did not pan out. It's been a while since the Bears have had two productive tight ends. They had it with Jimmy Graham when Kmet broke in but have operated largely wit one tight end since then.
