One Bears position need greatly diminished with better health
Not everyone uses social media like it's the sustenance of life.
So it could be forgiven when Bears safety Jaquan Brisker had to reiterate via social media how he has already been cleared to return from concussion issues when the Bears start their spring work.
This had already become well known both through social media by Brisker, other players on the team and even GM Ryan Poles a few weeks ago.
Yet, he had to inform a fan this week again.
The significance of Brisker returning to the Bears with the concussion issues behind can't be stressed enough, especially in the offseason.
Because of the nature of the injury, this can never be ignored as a possibility in the future—it was his third in three seasons. Back at full speed, Brisker becomes big for this new defensive scheme because it is one that elevate safeties from the background as a need for the draft or free agency to a position of prominence.
Brisker was important to Bears success when he was playing. The Bears were ranked eighth in points allowed, 10th in yards allowed, eighth in pass defense and 19th against the run on the day he went out.
Over the course of the season, they dropped from the point of his injury to 27th in yards allowed, 14th in points allowed, 28th in run defense and 16th in pass defense. More importantly, they won only two more games after Brisker went out of the defensive lineup for good.
Some of that had to do with losing defensive tackle Andrew Billings, and new coach Ben Johnson even pointed this out. But Brisker was also part of this.
There's another reason it's important. The safety position is one of emphasis in the Dennis Allen defensive scheme.
"That's a play-making position in this defense because they'll do a lot of two-high shells, they'll rotate or spin down late, they'll cut crossers, they'll rob in the middle of the field, they'll put their safeties in a position to make plays on the ball," former NFL DB Matt Bowen of ESPN told AM-670 The Score.
The way safeties will be stressed in this scheme for play is all over the field and for being interchangeable. From that end, they appear very capable of running Allen's scheme with existing talent.
"We've got some versatility at the safety position," Allen said when he assessed Bears talent. "I see the fit."
Brisker figures to come out into camp capable of excelling because he is a safety who can do both to a great extent.
A younger safety to groom might exist as a need at the position because Byard's future could be limited at age 32 this season. They also have Elijah Hicks, who could greatly lessen the need for this, as well.
Hicks was graded No. 26 among NFL safeties by Pro Football Focus, a spot behind Byard, but was graded 13th for his run support. This is an area where Brisker had been ranked high. PFF had him 38th among 174 safeties in 2023 against the run.
Either way, Brisker's return rates good Bears news and even a relief, although it had been certified a few weeks ago.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI