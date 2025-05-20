The questions OTAs can answer for Chicago Bears at quarterback
The Bears coaching staff can gain a great deal from OTAs when it comes to assessing quarterback Caleb Williams and it's something that has nothing to do with knowing how to watch game film.
There are other important aspects of play at the position to address, almost all of it because it is a new coach, a new staff and they're working with new quarterbacks in a new offense.
Everything gets better through repetition. Even the last coaching staff knew this, though they apparently didn't know other things.
From Willliams to Tyson Bagent to Austin Reed and now even veteran Case Keenum, the Bears quarterbacks can benefit maybe more than any other players in terms of improvement through OTAs.
They're not getting hit in OTAs, but non-contact practice benefits a quarterback more than any other player because hitting isn't supposed to be part of their deal anyway and they're not going to get hit in training camp, either.
Here are questions Bears quarterbacks and coaches can get answered in OTAs.
1. Under Center
Williams is venturing into unexplored territory by playing more than half the time under center rather than in shotgun, like the Lions did under Johnson. Will he be able to make this change after being in shotgun most of the time so much of his career? Every plays starts with a snap and more than half of them could come from under center. How they get Williams accustomed to this is pretty simple.
"Reps, reps, reps, reps," quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett said. "How many times can we work that so it can just be second nature to him?"
2. The Centerpiece
Willams is the centerpiece for the offense. When Johnson took over as coach he said he would build the offense around his quarterback, but to what extent. It sounds from coaches like it's within the design of plays, and now, even in OTAs, with the repetitions.
They can adjust and tweak plays according to what they see of Williams' abilities on the field now rather than just looking at some film. More plays they might not have run could now be opened up to them by what they see he's capable of during camp. It works vice versa.
Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle saw Sean Payton doing this last year with the Broncos and QB Bo Nix
"I think building it around Bo was the biggest thing that we had in Denver, and we're trying to do the same thing here," Doyle said. "As we go through OTAs and training camp, we're going to have a better feel for, 'This is actually what the offense looks like.'
"We're going to give them a lot, and then we're going to narrow it down from there. I think that we're in the process of doing that."
3. Coaching the QB
There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen. There's Johnson, Doyle, Barrett, passing game coordinator Press Taylor and quarterbacks assistant Matt Aponte. Who is coaching Williams, where he gets his messages from and exactly how things need to be done is going to be cleared up more at OTAs, although this also will change during the regular season.
"I think all of it is kind of being worked out as we go," Doyle said. "We have started into that process, we have all of the players in. We've been able to spend a little bit of time with the quarterbacks, as they've come in here. Really, that starts with Ben deciding who is going to be leading that charge.
"Obviously, it's going to start at the very top, with him. JT is involved, and then myself, Press Taylor, we're trying to be supplemental in some ways. Really, that's the plan right now, us unified in working with him."
4. Timing It Up
A quarterback's timing with his receivers begins with OTAs, whether it's the starting passer or backups. Can Williams get it timed up with his receivers in a new offense? For instance, last year Williams went through all of OTAs and didn't get to work with Keenan Allen because he had "personal reasons" for not taking part until mandatory minicamp. Then Allen had an injury and the two didn't get on the same page until Week 4 or later.
Often QBs talk about throwing sessions during summer away from their receivers as a help in building timing. Forget about that. It doesn't do anything except get players together to see their buddies. They might become a little more familiar with some of the routes but actual timing doesn't get built then. It happens in OTAs and minicamp, then for real at training camp.
Especially important for Williams will be getting timing work wit Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III as he's never thrown to them.
5. Leadership Takeover
Williams is the team's leader as quarterback and as a rookie that's not always a successful marriage. Can it be this year? It's a little easier for a player with some experience to assume this duty and working daily at OTAs with teammates helps him establish this. Leadership comes when teammates see the sacrifice and hard work by the QB.
"I think it's really important to him that he gets it right," Doyle said. "I think his teammates can feel that. I think his teammates feel a guy that's trying to take the next step. It's been a really positive exposure thus far."
6. Bagent vs. Keenum
No one is going to acknowledge this, but while there is no doubt Keenum's experience benefits Williams at getting ready to face opponents, the presence of Keenum in a QB room with Bagent isn't quite the same thing. They're backup QBs competing.
This will provide a first look at arms strength, running an offense and an ability to be that first guy off the bench for both players. Honestly, it shouldn't be much of a decision between the two. One had the Minneapolis Miracle. The other QB has beaten the Raiders when they used a backup QB and two-win Panthers with a rookie QB.
7. AR-16
As they refer to Austin Reed, he is a fourth QB. Has he learned enough to move one step up the ladder after a year on the practice squad? He has to treat OTAs and camp like it's his chance.
