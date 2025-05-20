Why the Chicago Bears need a Caleb Williams OTAs press conference
Perhaps the biggest question regarding Caleb Williams going into OTAs is whether the Bears will actually make him available immediately to talk to the media after Wednesday's practice.
The uproar over the Seth Wickersham book, the reported comments by Williams saying he didn't get help with watching video and a reported desire to play for the Vikings are all fresh in the minds of many after last week's ESPN article. It's certain he'd be asked about them at OTAs.
It's no lock they'll let him answer these, at least this week. The Bears have precedent they can lean on in this case, although they shouldn't.
Last year, the Bears starting quarterback did not address the media during OTAs. Williams did this after rookie camp but not again until minicamp. And they didn't make him available at the start of minicamp, but on the final day, June 6.
This year Williams has already had a press conference during the start of the training and conditioning program, then one earlier after the hiring of Ben Johnson.
All this gives the Bears an easy out by saying he's already had his pressers, if they want to lean on that crutch. Eventually Williams will have to talk, even if it's at minicamp again. They might as well do it now.
The best thing for Williams would be to simply address this stuff as soon as possible and put it in the past, where much of it actually does belong. A great deal of it happened before he was even drafted, and at the time of the combine or even just before the USC pro day. Some of his reluctance to come to Chicago was actually reported then, too.
What needs to be addressed, and is entirely relevant for this season, is his ability to watch film like a pro quarterback and also what coach Ben Johnson and staff will do to make certain he is properly set up in this regard.
So much of what was in the article about the Wickersham book is entirely irrelevant now but the film situation with the Matt Eberflus staff definitely impacts Williams going forward.
You'd think this wouldn't be an issue with Johnson's reputation on offense, with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle seeing what the Broncos did with Bo Nix, with passing game coordinator Press Taylor having worked with Carson Wentz, Trevor Lawrence and Nick Foles, and with J.T. Barrett coming off two years working with Lions QB Jared Goff.
Normally, coaching staffs don't need to answer for the sins of past coaching staff. Johnson even referred to this.
"Listen, I can't speak to the previous coaches that were here," Johnson said after taking the Bears job.
In this case, it does need to be addressed and as soon as possible so everyone can be certain their quarterback has been put on the right path after a year when he apparently as wandering around lost and by himself in the NFL woods.
It would be appropriate if it was the quarterback doing the addressing.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI