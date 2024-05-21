Justin Fields Determined to Win Steelers Starting Job
PITTSBURGH -- Justin Fields could tell he was going to be traded as soon as he stepped into his exit interview with the Chicago Bears and as soon as that realization hit, his preferred team was obvious - the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Less than a week before the Steelers had made the addition of Russell Wilson official. Then they traded away incumbent starter Kenny Pickett. Soon enough, Fields got his wish and even with Wilson penciled in as the pressumed starter, he is determined to get on the field as soon as possible.
"I'm taking it day by day. I'm definitely competing, Russ knows that. We're out there competing against each other every day," Fields said." Him being out there helps me get better and we're pushing each other so I definitely don't have the mindset of sitting all year so I'm coming in here every day and giving it all I've got and pushing him to be his best and he's pushing me to be my best."
Fields had a relationship with Wilson going back to his days at Ohio State, so the two competitors are familiar and respect one another. While they're both battling for one spot, there's not any animosity between the two as they enter their first practices with one another.
Fields wanted to be in Pittsburgh regardless of whether or not there was another player standing inbetween him and the starting job. Instead, he's embracing the chance to battle with Wilson and earn his place on the field for this coming season.
"I wanted to come here before Russ came here and wanted to come here after he got here so it was more so the team," Fields said. "I wasn't worried about who was here and none of that stuff."
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers RB Shuts Down Hold Out Concerns
- Steelers Opponent Suffers Massive Blow Ahead of Season
- Steelers Sign Former Titans RB
- Former Steelers OT Takes Jab at Coaching Staff
- Steelers Interested in All-Pro WR?