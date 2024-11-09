Three Keys to a Bears Victory Over the New England Patriots
Last week's Bears desert debacle against the Cardinals came on the heels of the stinging loss by Hail Mary at Washington.
An anticipated hangover effect from so sudden and gut-wrenching a defeat became reality. Even quarterback Caleb Williams said after Sunday's ensuing defeat in Arizona that he felt the effects a few days into the new week of practice.
So the first key to a win was returning to a full week of practice, a normal week. There was some concern when a few players talked about a players meeting held Monday, but it was their regular post-defeat meeting except with a few more speakers to address two straight defeats. In the NFL, two straight defeats constitutes a crisis but no one seemed to concerned about the past by Wednesday and they seemed to have moved on.
"It's just one week at a time," coach Matt Eberflus said. "That's what it is. You have to really maintain your focus, you have to wire into that week, put everything into that week.
"All your preparation, all your focus and it goes all the way through the practice week like we just had."
The right mental state was one extra necessary key to victory for the Bears brought on by two straight losses, including last week's embarrassment.
Here are the regularly scheduled three keys to beating the New England Patriots to go 5-4 on the year.
1. Lean on the Backs
The Bears offense has been at its best not only when D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are running well and are consistently used, but when they also get targeted by Caleb Williams. The checkdown is never to be frowned upon. Taking what's being offered by the defense is always critical to keeping chains moving. It looks on paper like they did this last week but their eight catches for only 39 yards by backs was largely the result of a game out of hand. Williams was dumping it down to avoid the rush that was coming every play, and to take advantage of softer coverage once the Bears were behind.
When the Bears lost to Washington, neither of the backs caught a single pass. In fact, neither was targeted. The week before against Jacksonville, six catches for 53 yards in a win was a meaningful contribution.
Particularly because of the scheme New England plays, the Bears should be able to complete shorter passes in the middle of the field and backs should get targeted from time to time.
The Patriots allow 79% completions on short passes to the middle of the field, which ranks 28th among NFL defenses.
Another good reason to master the short passing game in this one is New England's use of pressure. The Patriots like to blitz. They just are not good at getting pressure as a result of it. Throwing to the backs is one way to burn them for this, just like wide receiver screens are another method.
2. Treat the QB Like an RB
Drake Maye is a big quarterback, 6-foot-4, 223 pounds and once he gets moving it's tough to bring him down. He also is a quarterback who will run out of tackles in the backfield under pressure. Suddenly what looked like a big play by the defense, a sack, becomes a big gainer on a run or even a pass off the scramble.
Think of the way Baker Mayfield shrugged off Bears pass rushers and completed passes or ran for big yardage in last year's loss to Tampa Bay, or how Taysom Hill broke Bears tackle attempts and hurt them by running through tackles.
A concerted effort needs to be made to keep Maye in the pocket or slow him down as he approaches the line, then they need to wrap him up like he was a back and tackle him to the ground.
3. Use the Home Field Edge
The Bears have won eight straight at Soldier Field, nine straight as a designated home team.
So they need to rely on that advantage they get at home.
Tempo is easy to control when you're at home. Going to the line quickly in non-huddle is a way to control tempo and it's easier to do this at home without a noise factor.
On defense, bringing exotic coverage/rushes off disguises with the noise factor high in their favor can lead to unwanted pressure on Maye. A rookie QB trying to get the team lined up and beat the play clock with noise, while facing disguises and/or blitzing is an interception waiting to happen.
Being aggressive is the key on defense and being physical on offense. Home teams are more comfortable accomplishing these.
A player who can really be a problem for offenses in Soldier Field is Kyler Gordon on the slot blitz.
