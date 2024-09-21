Top Bears Pass Blocker for the Season According to PFF on IR
Roschon Johnson will get his chance to play on offense this week against Indianapolis after running back Travis Homer was placed Saturday on injured reserve due to a finger injury suffered at practice.
Homer had three rushes and 16 yards the first three games. He had an elevated role after Johnson started the season coming back from a toe injury from training camp.
Homer has the highest pass-blocking grade of anyone on the team according to Pro Football Focus, after nine pass-blocking attempts this season, including eight last week.
Wide receiver Collin Johnson will be up again from the Bears practice squad for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The 6-foot-6 receiver was brought up last week when a heel injury first kept Keenan Allen out of the lineup, and Allen is out for this week's game, as well.
The Bears have also promoted defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the practice squad as a replacement for defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who has a groin injury. Dexter had the injury in Week 1 and sat out, then returned last week and aggravated the injury.
Johnson got in for one offensive play and six special teams plays last week without being targeted for a pass by quarterback Caleb Williams.
Cowart had a tackle in 12 defensive plays during the Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Both players are up through standard elevation, which means they revert back to the practice squad after the game.
Starting right guard Nate Davis is the only player questionable for Sunday's game as a result of a groin injury. He practiced all week, but on only a limited basis and there was no more word on his status being downgraded on Saturday.
