Top matchup advantages for Chicago Bears against New Orleans Saints
Bears coach Ben Johnson wasted no chance to build up an opponent very easy to overlook considering their record.
The New Orleans Saints have done enough to be 1-5 and seem only a few plays from 3-3. Then again, in the NFL it's that way with many losing teams.
"This is a team that we're about to play that, they have a lot of veteran players that have played at a high level and are a prideful group," Johnson said.
The veteran Saints are in a system switch on both sides of the ball, with the need for more young players who better fit new styles of pay to help move the team forward.
The record shows there are some players who match up poorly against many teams, including the Bears.
Here are the best matchups the Bears will face individually Sunday when they try to extend a three-game winning streak by breaking an eight-game losing streak to the Saints.
S Kevin Byard vs. QB Spencer Rattler
It could say the entire Bears secondary and not just Byard but in this case Byard because he's back deep most often. Rattler has piled up what many might consider impressive numbers for a second-year QB with a 91.9 passer rating and only one interception. But he has done it as a dreaded "Checkdown Charlie," with yards per attempt below 6.2 in each of his first four games and only a league-low eight pass completions this season 20 yards or longer.
The main reason receiver Chris Olave has averaged only 8.8 yards per catch is Rattler. Byard has three interceptions and tends to play his best when he's not near the line. For the Bears it will be force Rattler to gamble or throw short and then rally to the ball.
DE Montez Sweat vs. RT Taliese Fuaga
Bears fans will look at Sweat's one sack and see him as a failure but Pro Football Focus grades say he's having a strong rebound year. They have him at 17 pressures besides two batted passes, and he's graded 25th of 174 edge players.
Fuaga, a massive player at 6-6, 324, hasn't measured up yet in his second sason and this year has allowed three sacks and 15 pressures per PFF. He is graded 64th of 114 tackles as a pass blocker.
S Jaquan Brisker vs. TE Juwan Johnson
Johnson, a 231-pound tight end, hasn't been as dependable enough this season to be a threat to defenses. He has four dropped passes and has fumbled, and is graded 62nd out of 77 tight ends by PFF. He is used extensively with 26 catches for 236 yards. Brisker stepped up last week with an interception in the red zone.
The combination of Brisker and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds makes the mid-range completions tough for tight ends to come by against the Bears.
TE Colston Loveland vs. LB Pete Werner
Whether it's Werner or 36-year-old Demario Davis, the Saints linebackers are at their best heading downhill to stop the run. They're not suited to chase around a fast, 6-foot-6, rangy tight end who plays the move position. If Loveland has healed, he should have a golden opportunity. New Orleans has allowed four TD passes to tight ends.
WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Quincy Riley
Riley has left much to be desire in his coverage, but the same can be said for many of the Saints defensive backs. Riley is graded 152nd among 171 cornerbacks PFF has graded. Riley is good against the run, however. Odunze's streak of TD catches in games this year was broken by the officials last week. Caleb Williams has a 111.2 passer rating when he targets Odunze. It's 6-3, 214-pound Odunze against 5-11, 195-pound Riley, a fourth-round rookie.