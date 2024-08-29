Vikings Sign Brett Rypien to 53-Man Roster as Third QB
When the Bears host the Minnesota Vikings Nov. 24 on Monday Night Football, it's entirely possible they'll be facing one of their own.
The Vikings on Thursday signed quarterback Brett Rypien, the backup the Bears had who led the NFL in passer rating during preseason for QBs who had at least 30 throws at 131.4.
Rypien was so effective he was named by Pro Football Focus as the All-Preseason NFL QB.
Rypien was 24 of 34 for 335 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Bears in yards per attempt (9.8) during preseason.
The Bears made Rypien one of their cuts and brought back rookie Austin Reed for their practice squad behind starter Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent. Practice squad players are not protected and can be signed away by other teams as free agents.
BEARS BOSSES LIKE TEAM'S LOOK BUT PROOF IS IN THE WINNING
TEAM BALL IS BEARS GOAL FOR CALEB WILLIAMS
BEARS CLOSE TO FULL HEALTH TO BEGIN TITANS PREP
The Bears had the option of protecting Rypien and making him a third quarterback on the roster but chose to use the roster spot for some other position and cut him.
Rypien, 28, will be with his sixth team since signing as an undrafted free agent with Denver in 2019. He had been with the Jets before becoming a free agent and signing with the Bears in March during free agency. Rypien made one start for the Rams last year and finished the season with a 49.5 passer rating on 18 of 38 for172 yards with one interception.
The Vikings had waived Jaren Hall when they added Rypien. Rypien will be behind starter Sam Darnold and backup Nick Mullens.
Minnesota lost rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for the season earlier in August when he had to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury.
Rypien isn't the only Bears player to find a home with a new team. They had signed tight end Brenden Bates to their practice squad after waiving him at the end of preseason and the Jets have signed him off of their practice squad.
Twitter: BearsOnSI