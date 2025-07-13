Warning sign for Bears after executive slams key acquisition
Warning signs have been posted for the Bears and it really hurts when possibly their greatest offseason accomplishment is involved.
It also comes in the form of a backhanded compliment and this hurts even more.
It might have been better if this came with a name attached but it doesn't. ESPN's assessment of positions in the league through the eyes of unnamed executives brought Joe Thuney praise, a high ranking and also one very troublesome compliment.
"All technique, instincts and smarts with Joe," an unnamed AFC executive is reported to have said about Thuney in the story by Jeremy Fowler.
This in and of itself doesn't come off as so bad considering how some Bears offensive line play in recent years seemed the exact opposite and was ineffective.
And then the crusher from Mr. Unknown Executive:
"Physical skills are on the decline."
With Thuney at 32, it's easy to see how this might be the case but comment of this type from an executive who didn't even have his name attached shouldn't cause too much concern. Thuney's play speaks for itself and his name IS attached to that.
There is always the danger the Bears are setting themselves up for offensive line problems, however. It wouldn't necessarily be the result of Thuney's play per se, but the line mix.
In Kansas City, Thuney lined up alongside center Creed Humphrey, probably the best center in the NFL and one known for his physical style. He is very aggressive. Thuney's more "technical, instinctive" style worked well alongside the physical center.
The Bears are putting Thuney alongside Drew Dalman now. While Dalman is among the league's best centers, he's better known for his mobility and technique and not necessarily as a big, physical type. He's an excellent wide zone scheme run blocker but largely because of quickness and skill.
Have the Bears paired the right duo considering the comments about Thuney's physical skills declining?
It's a difficult call considering Dalman has only played in Atlanta's inconsistent offense and perhaps his overall talents are better than he showed. Still, there is no question it's better than last year's Bears line interior.
More importantly, calling Thuney "declining" sounds like more of a guess based on his age than an actual visual assessment.
Not only has Thuney remained injury free and playing at a high level, he actually moved outside to tackle last year and wasn't alongside Humphrey then. He was on Tackle Island and gave a good account of himself even though it didn't work out in the Super Bowl.
Thuney not being the blocker he once was is always possible but at this point there is no indication this has occurred, unless you like reading unsubstantiated backhanded compliments meant to lure readers to a website.
