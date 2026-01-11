Ben Johnson manifested Bears' epic comeback win over Packers back in training camp
In this story:
Whether foreshadowing or merely fortune, we can no longer deny that the Chicago Bears and Cardiac Caleb are one of the most remarkable teams in NFL history.
With Saturday's stunning comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in which they rallied from deficits of 21-3 at halftime and 27-24 late in the fourth quarter, the Bears continued their unfathomable string of ridiculous rallies. It is the seventh time this season head coach Ben Johnson's team has won after trailing in the final two minutes. It was also the largest playoff comeback in franchise history.
MORE: How close is Bears' Caleb Williams to being voted among NFL's All-Pro elite QBs?
Turns out there is a method to the madness. And perhaps even a bit of Johnson manifestation.
"You were coming off two losses at the end of the season and down 21-3 at halftime," Johnson screamed to his players in the delirious post-game locker room. "No (bleeping) panic! You guys were built for this."
If the Bears wins two more games and play Super Bowl LX, in Chicago "21-3" might rival the New England Patriots' "28-3."
Back in training camp in July, Johnson showed his team highlights of the Pats' victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. New England trailed 28-3 but rallied to win 34-28 in overtime.
On Chicago's roster from that game are All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thuney (Patriots) and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (Falcons). Johnson had both players speak to the team about the power of resilience and the value of not giving up.
MORE: Why the Bears’ Wild Card comeback vs. Packers ranks among the greatest wins ever
"It was great to get their perspective on how that game went down," Johnson said after the thrilling win over the Packers. "It's a good lesson to be learned. My message to the group was that this has been done before, and rather than saying 'woe is me' or 'wow, we're in a hole' ... it's more 'we have an opportunity to make this a game we'll never forget'."
More Chicago Bears News:
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt