Who's next for Chicago Bears contract extension after Joe Thuney?
The Bears paid Joe Thuney and it takes care of their contract extension requirements this year.
Or does it?
There are numerous players on one-year contracts or in the final year of their multi-year contract. There are even four starters without deals for next year and another player who was a starter at one point in the previous coaching regime. Safety Kevin Byard is one of them.
"For me personally, I would love to be here," Byard said Wednesday. "I've loved being here over the last year and going forward."
However, he's in his 30s and realizes what this means for contracts.
"This thing is year-to-year and honestly, it's probably going to be year-to-year for the rest of my career until I'm done playing," Byard said. "Regardless of whatever kind of contract I signed, this is always going to be year-to-year.
"I put everything, my heart and my soul, into this year, to this team, to this group of guys, and then we revisit those things in the offseason. I would love to be here long term to finish my career with the Chicago Bears. That's all I'm focused on right now.”
Here is a ranked forming line of top free agents the Bears could address with a contract extension.
Of course, extensions require money. According to Overthecap.com, the Bears are at zero for cap space in 2026 (projected cap) after Thuney's extension because they had $16.9 million available prior to the last extension, according to Overthecap.com.
1. DT Andrew Billings
His absence led to their run defense collapsing last year. He's far more valuable than the $4 million he counts this year against the cap and has just turned 30. His season ended with a torn pec muscle in Week 9 against Arizona.
2. S Kevin Byard
His value is increased now because they didn't draft a replacement, but Byard would be 33 in the 2026 season and is at $7.5 million this year. All of those factors and how he performs this year could decide whether he's back.
3. S Jaquan Brisker
Normally, Brisker would be right up behind Billings but the concussion history puts his second contract in jeopardy. He is practicing at OTAs. He's making $1.8 million in the final year of a rookie deal. It's a no-brainer signing if they could be more certain of his health, as he's avalued member of the starting secondary and a playmaker. As a result, he may need to play out the year and prove himself.
4. T Braxton Jones
Two young players behind him in the depth chart—Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie—and the high price of extending starting tackles make it seem unlikely he would be extended but a spectacular fourth year could give the Bears cause to reconsider. After all, there is no guarantee the two young backups are going to be as good as Jones has been, and that has been a playing level above average for starting tackles. He only counts $989,000 now against the cap this year and will be 27 in 2026.
5. S Elijah Hicks
Valued as a backup safety after he has been forced to start 15 games in three years, this should be an easy decision to extend him. However, it's possible he'll want to try the marketplace himself to see if he can find a team that would give him the chance to start. Perhaps the Bears will.
6. WR Devin Duvernay
A one-year deal this year for a return man and potential slot backup is fine. If he flashes the Pro Bowl form he had over two years with Baltimore, the Bears may want to get him an extension.
7. DT Chris Williams
This one might seem unusual to some but he's a backup they decided to put a restricted tag on this year and pay $3.26 million to, so they obviously value him. They easily could have chosen to strike up an unrestricted deal with him by not tagging him. In that case, his talent level could have lured other teams.
8. Ryan Bates
Last year was a wash due to injuries. At $4 million cost, it would be no surprise to see them simply cut bait. He'd have a lot to prove in training camp and this season if he wants to be part of the team in the future. So an extension seems unlikely for now.
9. WR Olamide Zaccheaus
They brought him in as a potential slot starter but drafting Luther Burden might mean he'll be here one year, like he was in Washington and Philadelphia in his last two stops.
10. TE Durham Smythe
Ben Johnson has ties to Smythe from Miami. He might have the in to return, but it's going to be on a year-to-year basis.
Others: LS Scott Daly, C Doug Kramer, DE Dominique Robinson, S Jonathan Owens, RB Travis Homer, QB Case Keenum.
They usually handle long snappers on a year-to-year basis so Daly almost always will be a free agent. Robinson has been a starter but hasn't shown anything and his roster spot could be in jeopardy this year. Kramer could be a victim of competition if they decided to keep Ryan Bates, or had rookie Luke Newman play both center and guard as he did in some all-star play after the Michigan State season.
