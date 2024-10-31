Bears Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Montez Sweat Back at Practice
The Bears had edge rusher Montez Sweat working on a limited basis Thursday after a shin injury he suffered in Sunday's loss at Washington.
A day after they held only a walk-through due to too many offensive line injuries, the Bears had their top pass rusher working. He had been hurt bad enough Sunday that he played only 50% of snaps and missed the fateful final play of the game, the Hail Mary pass.
Sweat was the only good news for the Bears in terms of injurie and their offensive line actually got worse than it appeared Wednesday.
This is because guard Teven Jenkins could not practice Thursday, a day after they reported he would have been practicing on a limited basis if they had a practice on Wednesday. Jenkins has a knee injury.
Also missing for the second straight day was starting tackle Braxton Jones (knee). Guard Ryan Bates was limited as he tries to come back from injured reserve, while tackle Larry Borom was able to go through a full practice and would appear likely to come off IR after an ankle injury. Borom, who went on IR Aug. 28, could be starting if Jones is unable to play.
Borom has started 23 games and played in 39 games.
":This is a guy that’s played in games and played at a high level so his readiness from a mental standpoint is right there, physical standpoint right there and then you know, so we have all the trust in the world of him playing and playing at a high level in the game," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said of Borom.
Jones' backup tackle, rookie Kiran Amegadjie, didn't practice after suffering a calf injury
The Bears secondary remains without two starters. Jaquan Brisker is still out with a concussion suffered Aug. 6 and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon had a second straight missed practice this week with a hamstring injury that kept him out of last week's game.
